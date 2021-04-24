One of the many assets available to those of us fortunate enough to live in the Albemarle Region is the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
Not only does MOA showcase a variety of rotating exhibits for all to enjoy, the museum also provides a myriad of free educational programs for regional students and for the public, both on-site and traveling. And then there are the options for private and public event rentals in the museum’s classrooms, auditorium and portico.
Where else can you see exhibits about the U.S. Coast Guard, the 125th anniversary celebration of our own historically black college-university, Elizabeth City State University, and the television show “Outlander” under the same roof?
MOA exists as a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the local nonprofit, the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle, creating a strong local connection between the state agency and our region, and providing a lot of local input regarding the museum’s exhibits and educational programs.
Many of you may not be aware that, while the state of North Carolina pays for the Museum of the Albemarle’s building maintenance and staff salaries, the activities conducted at MOA are paid for by Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.
There are many ways to provide financial support for the work of FOMOA in funding the exhibits, educational programs, and events at MOA. The most common ways are by purchasing an annual membership, attending a specific fundraising activity, or making an end-of-year donation.
You can also provide for FOMOA as part of your estate plan, such as the following:
• Give appreciated stock, bonds or mutual fund shares
• Give the annual income received from these investments
• Make a pledge and spread your payments out over two or three tax years
• Make a bequest in your will or living trust
• Designate FOMOA as a beneficiary of a life insurance policy
• Designate FOMOA as a beneficiary of your IRA plan
• Purchase a gift annuity and receive lifetime payments (depending upon your age at purchase)
• Give your residence to FOMOA and retain the right to live there for the rest of your life (a life estate)
• Donate real or personal property to FOMOA
• Create a charitable remainder trust with FOMOA as a beneficiary.
Many of these options can provide benefits toward your income tax liability —you can check with your tax professional regarding your specific situation.
The advantage to providing for FOMOA as part of your estate plan is the ability to be generous in your support of our efforts without the upfront spending of funds you may need for your lifetime support.
Please contact us if you are interested in any of these planned giving options for further information at (252) 331-4046.