When Abe Meilich is trying to get kids to be as excited about robotics as he is, there are a couple of key points he likes to stress.
One is that robotics isn’t as difficult as some people think. It’s based on simple concepts, Meilich says, and once you understand those concepts, a person can learn to program any type of robot — from the most simple to the most complex.
Programming the most complex robots of course requires more education. But having foundational knowledge about how robots work is key because “it lets you see how much education you’ll need to get to where you want to go,” Meilich says.
The second thing Meilich tries to get across is that being interested in robotics doesn’t mean you have to grow up to become a robotics engineer. While it’s OK if you do, it’s important just to know how robots work, especially given robots’ ubiquity in modern life.
“Everybody is touched by robotics in some way,” Meilich says. “Whether you want it to or not, your life will be touched by robots. ... Most anything you can imagine, behind it is a robot.”
Meilich is hoping to inspire more kids to “get excited about robotics” through the free robotics classes he and Gavin White, a high school student at Northeast Academy for Aviation and Aerospace Technologies, will soon be co-teaching at Port Discover, the hands-on science center for kids at 611 East Main Street in Elizabeth City. An informational meeting at the center to gauge interest in the classes was scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Port Discover recently received a $5,000 grant from the Albemarle Community Trust, a foundation created by Albemarle Electric Membership Cooperative, to purchase 16 new robots from VEX Robotics to use for the classes.
According to Port Discover Director Dana Parker, the center has six VEX 123 robots designed for young children — those in grades K-3 — five VEX Go robots for students in grades 4-6, and five VEX IQ robots for middle and high school-age students.
Meilich said the robots are designed with each age group in mind — VEX 123 robots are “minimalist, VEX Go robots are more advanced, and VEX IQ robots are more advanced still — and so that each user can proceed at their own pace. To encourage collaboration, the robots are also designed for more than one user at a time, he said.
The purpose of Saturday’s meeting is to show off the new robots, have Meilich explain Port Discover’s robotics program, and get kids to sign up for the planned weekly education sessions Meilich is calling “Robotics Saturdays.”
Parker said Port Discover is hoping to start three different robotics clubs — one for youngsters in grades K-3, another for students in grades 4-6, and a third for middleschoolers and highschoolers. She’s hoping there will be enough interest to enroll at least 10 kids in each club.
Meilich’s own interest in robotics is long. After completing graduate work — he holds a PhD in engineering management from Walden University and degrees from UCLA, USC and Stanford — he worked as a systems architect for Lockheed Martin for 44 years before retiring. As a systems architect, Meilich analyzed customers’ computer and networking system needs and then designed the right IT systems to fit those needs.
He says he got interested in teaching robotics to youngsters after he moved to Camden and was searching for some way to contribute to the community. He said he saw a sign advertising Port Discover and called the nonprofit. He not only ended up as co-leader of Port Discover’s first robotics club, he also became a board member.
Meilich said Port Discover’s intention when he helped start the first robotics club was to build a team that could compete in robotics competitions. He said he collaborated with the robotics coordinator at NEAAAT for a few years on the club, initially attracting 15 youngsters.
By the time the pandemic hit, shutting down Port Discover, the club’s regular members had dwindled to five or six. Port Discover ended up donating the robots it had to the Camden County Schools, where Meilich also was involved working with students in an after-school program.
Now that the worst of the pandemic is over, Port Discover is ready to reboot its educational offerings and the $5,000 grant will help by restarting its robotics program.
Parker said a number of people have already expressed interest in the robotics classes by filling out a Google form on Port Discover’s website. There’s also a way to sign up on Port Discover’s Facebook page. Port Discover also plans to set up a virtual meeting for those unable to attend Saturday’s in-person event.
Parker said right now Meilich would like for the clubs to meet on Saturdays. One purpose of Saturday’s meeting is to see if that date works for everyone, she said.
While the robotics classes initially will be free, Parker said Port Discover eventually will probably charge a fee to participate. To learn more about the robotics program, call 338-6117 or visit www.portdiscover.org/.