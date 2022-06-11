EDENTON — A treasure trove of portraits of historically prominent African Americans was recently discovered in the attic of an East Church Street home in Edenton.
Local preservationist Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation said his crew found the portraits in a water-damaged attic of a house at 223 East Church Street.
The home, which was built during World War II, served as a rectory for the priest in charge of Edenton’s St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, Elizabeth City’s St. Philip’s Chapel, Roper’s St. Anne’s Church and Belhaven’s St. Mary’s Church.
The wartime cottage sits just across the street from the Edenton church, which is now St. George’s Orthodox Church. The portraits upstairs were of two prominent clergymen and an Episcopal schoolteacher who married one of the men.
The two clergymen were William J. Herritage and Simeon Nathaniel Griffith, both pictured in three of the four portraits (Griffith appears in two). The fourth portrait was of Eunice A.V. Herritage, the wife of William Herritage and later a schoolteacher.
Local historian John Morehead consulted with Darnell Blount White to identify the people in the portraits. She is the grandniece of Nathaniel Griffith and his wife, Mattie Moye Griffith. White is now in her 90s, Morehead said.
White recognized her “Uncle Nat” in two of the portraits. In one, he’s wearing a clerical cap.
Nathaniel Griffith, born in 1885, emigrated to America from British Guiana in 1905 with an older brother. After attending divinity school and the seminary, he came to Edenton in 1920 to become rector of St. John’s. During his later years, he also served as chaplain at Elizabeth City State Teachers College, the forerunner of today’s Elizabeth City State University. Griffith died in 1983.
William Herritage, who was born in Washington, N.C., in 1850, began service at St. John’s in 1888 as a lay reader before establishing St. John’s Episcopal School in Edenton in 1892. He later was ordained to the priesthood in 1899 and oversaw construction of the Episcopal School building in town in 1902.
After being involved with the Episcopal school for almost 20 years, Herritage retired in 1919. He died of cancer in 1927.
Herritage’s wife, Eunice, also featured in one of the portraits, was born in Edenton in 1875. She served as a teacher at the Episcopal School sometime between 1902 and 1932 and died in 1960.
The portraits remained upstairs in the rectory for decades, surviving numerous storms and eventually attic damage.
Tyler said that the damage caused water leaks, which may have harmed some of the portraits.
“One of our guys, Doug, found them in the attic when they were replacing the stairs,” Tyler said. “He called me and said ‘you might be interested in these.’ So I came over and there they were.”
Tyler is confident that the portraits’ frames will be restored to their original appearance. What happens next, however, is still up in the air. Discussions are ongoing about whether the portraits should be returned to the church.
Morehead said it would be wonderful to see the portraits returned to St. George’s Orthodox — formerly St. John’s Episcopal.