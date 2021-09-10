Sunbury resident Paula Pressnell had been teaching piano for years when she heard about an opportunity to also teach in Elizabeth City.
Pressnell’s husband, who plays guitar, found out while visiting Glass Music in the city’s downtown that the business had space for music teachers to provide lessons to students.
Pressnell began offering piano lessons in the studio on Glass Music’s second floor. She teaches students of all ages and experience levels on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Generally, beginning students have lessons for 30 minutes while older students have lessons for 45 minutes.
Pressnell said using two pianos side by side — one for her student and one for her — helps her demonstrate what she’s teaching while her students learn.
Pressnell said it’s important to talk with students and find out what they want to accomplish during their lessons. It’s also important to find a piano method book that matches a student’s interest. It’s also important to practice, she said.
With her younger students, Pressnell also uses games to help them with their rhythm while they’re first learning how to play.
“I love to teach,” she said.
The best part about teaching piano is watching her students accomplish a goal, Pressnell said.
“It makes my day,” she said.
Pressnell’s love of music began at a young age: her mother gave piano lessons in the family’s home.
After one of her mom’s students noticed Pressnell’s desire to play, Pressnell also began taking lessons from her mother. She would go on to have other teachers as she got older.
Pressnell earned a bachelor’s degree in music in piano performance from Salem College. She worked at Chowan University for 19 years before retiring in 2018.
While at Chowan, Pressnell played piano for faculty recitals, university choir performances, and for students studying voice. She also gave private piano lessons to music minors and taught group lessons in piano.
Pressnell, who also plays the organ, has served as the pianist, organist and choir director at Murfreesboro Baptist Church since 2006.
When she’s playing for her own enjoyment, Presenell likes to perform the classics. One of her favorites is Mozart’s variations of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” that she’s been playing since she was in the 10th grade.
“It’s an art,” Pressnell says of music. “Music is a great way to feed your soul.”
For more information about Pressnell’s piano lessons at Glass Music call (252)333-5712 or email pressp@chowan.edu.