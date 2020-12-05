A Mid-Atlantic Christian University professor is part of team that has unearthed evidence that Christians and Muslims shared the same church for worship in Northern Jordan during the 8th century.
Dr. Bob Smith, a professor of history and Bible at MACU, has been excavating the Quwaylibah Pilgrimage Complex near the Syrian border about every other year since 1982.
Smith provided details of the expedition Monday during the Museum of the Albemarle’s virtual History for Lunch program titled: “Sharing Sacred Space: Christians and Muslims at Quwayliba, Northern Jordan in the Mid-Eighth Century.”
Smith is the longest surviving member of the expedition at a site that is also sometimes referred to by its classical name of Abila.
“There is a terrific ruin there because of an earthquake that took place there in 749 A.D.,” Smith said. “What I find at this location is that Christian and Muslim pilgrims both shared a sacred space at Abila.”
The site is unusual for that region of the world, which receives around 15 inches of rain a year, as there is lush vegetation around the complex because of a nearby spring. Before the complex was destroyed in 749, as many as 20,000 people lived in the area that had been settled for centuries.
An aqueduct that provided water to the area actually ran through the church building.
“People thought it was a place to come to get close to God,” Smith said. “People would collect sacred water at the site, sleeping at site in the hopes of bringing about miracles to bring resolution to physical problems.”
Smith said some of the evidence that points to Christians and Muslims sharing the site include the discovery of a Muslim coin and a grave of what could be a monk, inscriptions of the floor and other areas of the church, and the architecture of the church.
At the time, Muslims held the political power in the region but there was still a strong Christian presence that dated back to the 4th century.
One of the findings so far includes the discovery of a prayer hall that faces Mecca.
“They (Muslims) thought they could gain spiritual benefits from coming here because there is such a strong tradition with this location,” Smith said.
The team unearthed a grave underneath the marble floor in the church that Smith believes contains the remains of a monk. Smith bases his theory that the man is Christian based on the position of the body in the grave.
“This burial has the head oriented toward the west and the feet to the east,” Smith said. “So, if this person were to sit up, they would be looking toward the rising sun. This is a common burial among Christians, at least traditionally.”
Other Christian symbols discovered during the excavation include crosses on some of the floors.
But flooring in more public areas, including near the entrances of the church, don’t have crosses, a sign Smith believes could be another indication that the two religions share the church.
“These passages would not be religiously offensive,” Smith said.
Another find that indicates the presence of Muslim pilgrims are several inscriptions found at the site that are written in the Arabic script called Kufic. Kufic was often used in architectural decoration.
Smith believes that the inscriptions were completed by a professional stone carver.
“This is where I find the clearest evidence of potential Muslim involvement,” Smith said. “This is not Arabic someone would write today.”