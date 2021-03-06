An unsuccessful attempt to close Elizabeth City State University several years ago wasn’t the first time state officials tried to close the historically Black school.
An effort to close the school less than a decade after it was founded in 1891 as the Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School also failed after area residents came together to save it.
ECSU history professor Glenn Bowman said a number of factors helped save the school in his presentation, “An Untold Story of Community, Ingenuity, and Luck: Elizabeth City State Normal School and the Crisis of 1898-1905” during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday.
“During its history, (ECSU) has gone through several crises,” Bowman said. “These crises have threatened its very existence. Some of these crises are more recent and some extend back to the 19th century.”
The most recent crisis arose after a provision tucked in the state budget came to light. The provision would have allowed the University of North Carolina Board of Governors to study closing any UNC institution with a 20 percent decline in enrollment between July 1, 2010, and June 30, 2013. ECSU happened to be the only UNC school that met that criteria at the time.
Public knowledge of the budget provision sparked an outcry among the university’s local supporters and the Legislative Black Caucus. Following the uproar, the state Senate ended up voting unanimously to remove the provision from the budget.
The first crisis, however, arose several years after African-American legislator Hugh Cale of Pasquotank filed the bill establishing what was called the Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School, Bowman said.
“The first classes began in early January 1892 and the early years were years of excitement and promise,” he said.
By the late 1890s, however, the rise of white supremacy threatened the school. A coalition of Republicans and Progressives had been in control of state government but a voter intimidation campaign by Democrats in 1898 brought the party back to power in the state.
“That kind of voter intimidation made it possible for the Democratic Party to win,” Bowman said. “Hugh Cale lost (re-election) in 1898.’’
Several years later the State Board of Education was given the authority by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly to close down the seven Black Normal Schools in existence “as it saw fit,” he said.
“That meant that Black schools like the one in Elizabeth City were now threatened with extinction,” Bowman said. “The goal was to close down some, and that was the plan. Sad, but true.”
Local leaders, both Black and white, promoted the Elizabeth City Colored Normal School to leaders in Raleigh but in 1903 it was decided that three of the seven Black Normal Schools would be closed.
“There was an effort by prominent whites to keep the school afloat,” Bowman said. “Supporters of this school were more progressive than many in Raleigh.”
The school survived that crisis but two years later the state decided that two of the remaining four Normal Schools would be shuttered. It was later decided, however, that only one would be closed.
It was presumed Winston-Salem’s Slater Industrial and the State Normal School was safe from closure because it already had permanent facilities. The three remaining schools, however, had to make their case to the state for why they should remain open. Officials decided the one presenting the weakest case would be closed.
The Elizabeth City Colored Normal School was in a strong position because of an earlier major gift to the school. William and Mary Yost of Ohio and their daughter and son-in-law, Ella and Robert Preyer, gave the school 5 acres of land. Robert Preyer was a lumber executive in Elizabeth City at the time.
“It was five acres where the campus is now,” Bowman said.
The land had a value of $1,500 and a capital campaign to save the school raised an additional $6,000 in cash and assets.
“Many of these pledges came from local citizens,” Bowman said. “Some of these people were so poor that they were only able to give a dime. Back in those days a dime could make a minor difference.’’
The effort paid off as the state kept the school in Elizabeth City open and it remains so today.
“Private funds have kept this institution afloat,” Bowman said. “It was that effort that kept the school open.”