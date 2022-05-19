The former P.W. Moore Junior-Senior High School in Elizabeth City was the most outstanding school offering a high school education for Black students in northeastern North Carolina during the early decades of the 20th century, a local history professor says.
Although it was not the first high school for Black students in Elizabeth City, P.W. Moore was the first truly local and public high school offering a high school education for Black students in the community, Elizabeth City State University professor Glen Bowman said during the History for Lunch lecture Wednesday at Museum of the Albemarle.
The school, on the site of what is now P.W. Moore Elementary School, operated as a primary and secondary school for Black students from 1923 until 1969, when the non-segregated Northeastern High School was opened. It was named for Peter Weddick Moore, the first president of the state normal school that would later become ECSU.
While P.W. Moore's official opening was in 1923, "it didn't just pop up out of the ground like a flower from the bulb in the springtime," Bowman said.
Elizabeth City has a rich history of offering educational opportunities to Black students that includes the Freedmen's Bureau school in the 1800s, which included a "higher department" that educated at least five students in the classics. One graduate of that school went on to become a professor of Greek at Howard University.
In 1877, Rooks Turner established the private Elizabeth City High School. His building also became the first home of the Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School which opened in January 1891.
Roanoke Collegiate Institute opened in 1896 and offered both primary and high school grades.
Although most of today's P.W. Moore Elementary School on Roanoke Avenue was built more recently, the gymnasium is a remnant of the earlier P.W. Moore Junior-Senior High School.
Bowman told the audience — a few in person in the MOA auditorium and more viewing online — that the school changed names a couple of times. In initial planning it was known simply as "the Black high school on Body Road," Bowman said, explaining that the name "Roanoke Avenue" had not yet been attached to what was still considered a section of Body Road.
The school opened in fall 1923 as Elizabeth City Colored High, with Lorenzo Steadman Burford as principal. The school was renamed Paul Dunbar after Black citizens in the community decided naming it after the renowned Black poet might inspire students to aspire to literary excellence.
In December 1931 citizens successfully petitioned to change the school's name to P.W. Moore. Bowman said the school became known as the most excellent Black high school in northeastern North Carolina.
Beginning in 1925 the school added grades 8-10. The 12th grade was not added until the 1940s.
Bowman noted that schools for Black students at the time were not provided resources that were equal to those given to schools for white students. Until about 1943, for instance, the state had two different pay scales for teachers based entirely on race, he said.
Many promising Black students in that early period did not enter or finish high school because they were needed to work in agriculture or other manual labor for economic reasons, Bowman said.
In 1923 there were only eight public high schools for Black students in North Carolina, with a total enrollment of 1,477. In 1924 the number of those schools increased to 14.
Dunbar, later P.W. Moore, became an accredited high school in 1928-29.
The State Normal School continued to graduate high school students through the 1930-31 school year.
The school's second principal, Ebbie A. Anderson, took over in September 1931. Anderson was a World War I veteran who had taken graduate courses at Columbia University.
The 1930-31 school year was a banner year at the school. Every student in the senior class graduated that year, attendance improved across the board and 80 percent of the graduates continued their education at the State Normal School.
In 1934 P.W. Moore school had its own farm that grew food for the cafeteria. Making use of the farm and other available facilities, the school offered vocational education in addition to academic instruction.