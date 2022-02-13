Museum of the Albemarle recently was presented an opportunity to host an educational program for all ages by Dr. Melissa Stuckey, an assistant history professor at Elizbeth City State University. Dr. Stuckey had a chance to hear the educational program, “Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes,” and wanted to bring the story to Elizabeth City.
I had read about Lighthouse Keeper Richard Etheridge and the entire crew of surfmen at the Pea Island Life-Saving Station through the book, “Fire on the Beach,” by David Wright and David Zoby, as well as many others. The museum was able to work with descendants of the surfmen who worked at Pea Island Life-Saving Station to bring the educational program to the museum. It’s scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.
Richard Etheridge was a Union Army veteran who had served as a sergeant in the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War.
In 1880, Etheridge was working as surfman #6 at Bodie Island Life-Saving Station when he was appointed the keeper of the Pea Island Life-Saving Station by Lt. Charles F. Shoemaker of the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service. Etheridge’s appointment followed a failed inspection at the Pea Island Life-Saving Station and the dismissal of its former keeper.
Etheridge became the first African American to become a keeper of a life-saving station. As keeper, Etheridge was ordered to hire an all-black crew for the Pea Island Life-Saving Station. He and his all-black crew worked hard to maintain the station, performing both practice drills and rescues.
The rescue they are most noted for occurred on Oct. 11, 1896. While patrolling the beach during a hurricane in which winds exceeded 100 mph, a surfman noticed a ship in distress that was close to shore.
Hurrying back to the station, Etheridge and the surfmen quickly decided that the surfboat could not be used, so they brought out a beach cart instead. They eventually would dismiss that rescue method as well. Etheridge asked for two volunteer surfmen to be tied to the end of two ropes, making a human breeches buoy. The remaining surfmen would be used as anchors onshore.
The rescue began at approximately 7 p.m. A 3-year-old child from the ship was brought to shore first. Next to be rescued was the captain’s wife, followed by the crew, and finally, the ship’s captain. The rescue ended at approximately 9 p.m., with everyone returning to the station and being provided dry clothing, a warm place to rest, and food and water.
Etheridge and the surfmen were not recognized for their bravery in the rescue until a student studying the rescue in 1996 started raising questions. After the student brought the rescue to light, descendants of Etheridge and the surfmen were awarded Coast Guard Life-Saving Gold Medals.
Combining vivid imagery, sound effects and historical interpretation, this upcoming family-friendly program will tell the story of Etheridge and the surfmen and the rescue that earned them the reputation of being one of the best, if not the best, life-saving crew on the coast.
Lori Meads is education curator at Museum of the Albemarle.