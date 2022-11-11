...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO
3 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
When Rachael Puccino was a young girl she would watch her parents’ wedding ceremony on a VHS tape over and over, mesmerized by the beautiful celebration.
Puccino decided to push play on her own dreams when she started Rachael Mary Weddings in Connecticut in 2018.
Puccino would go on to expand her business to plan weddings across the Northeast in Massachusetts and New York.
“I call myself an East Coast wedding planner,” said Puccino.
In August, Puccino moved with her husband to Edenton, where she now plans weddings from her home.
Though a new resident, Puccino was pretty familiar with the area before moving here.
“I grew up going to the Outer Banks,” she said. When they moved south from Connecticut, she and her husband in fact “wanted to be close to the Outer Banks,” she said.
Puccino said she always loved going to family celebrations and got her passion for planning events at an early age.
“I come from a very large Italian family,” said Puccino. “We were always together.”
Puccino finds delight in every aspect of weddings. Her services include wedding planning and design and event day management. Because she’s also a wedding officiant, couples can also choose to have her officiate their wedding.
Puccino believes every wedding should be unique. That’s why, starting from an initial consultation, she helps couples plan a day they will always remember.
She said her goal is to create a stress-free day for couples.
“They don’t need to worry about anything on their wedding day,” she said.
Puccino said the first steps a couple should take when planning a wedding include consulting a planner, determining a budget, and deciding on the number of guests they want to invite. After determining those matters, the couple should decide on a venue, she said.
Puccino said she attends conferences and webinars to discover the latest trends in wedding event planning. One trend she’s noticed is the return of cascade bouquets, which are exactly what they sound like: an arrangement of flowers that literally “cascades” from the bride’s hands, creating a natural, trailing effect.
When she’s not busy planning weddings, Puccino enjoys spending time with her husband and their two dogs.