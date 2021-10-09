Editor’s note: The following is the fifth story in a multi-part series about the history of Elizabeth City State University’s football program. This story details that history during the 1960s.
In 1957, the Elizabeth City State Pirates had entered the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, but did they belong? Were they ready for the demands of a tougher conference? As the 1960s dawned, they clearly seemed far removed from their glory days in the Eastern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
After four years at the helm, William “Bucky” Harris left the program and was replaced by Arthur “Ted” Brown. The new coach arrived with extensive experience, but despite having gifted players in 6-foot, 5-inch wide receiver Fletcher Snipes and freshman quarterback Norris Earl Francis Jr., both of whom broke CIAA records during the season, 1960 was a disaster, the single worst season in Elizabeth City State football history. Only a one-point comeback victory kept the rudderless team from a winless year.
Such losing was completely unacceptable for a winning program — as it should be. As a result, the 1961 season saw a new captain for the Pirate ship in Thomas Caldwell. A long-time assistant, he had earned the opportunity. The positive effects of the change were almost immediately apparent. After starting 1-3, the Pirates ended 4-4, their best season in four years, capped by a homecoming win over the Fayetteville State Broncos.
On the team was freshman tackle Jethro Pugh. Coming to campus at nearly 6-foot 6 inches but barely 200 pounds, the Windsor native would grow — literally and figuratively — under the tutelage of defensive genius Caldwell. During the 1962 season, the team was competitive but not a true contender. Much the same was true in 1963 except for a name change: the former Pirates became the Vikings.
During the early 1960s, Elizabeth City State football players were noticeably active in the local movement for civil rights. During the first day of the February 1960 sit-ins at W.T. Grant, four out of first five students who sat at the store’s lunch counter were players. The fall 1963 demonstrations were led by football team quarterback and Student Council President Francis, who was sentenced to jail along with others for trespassing. This district court decision was later overturned by the North Carolina Supreme Court.
The 1964 roster was stacked with veteran talent such as co-captain Thurlis “Moose” Little, Pugh, and First Team All-CIAA end and heavyweight wrestling champion Argie Whitfield. The team finished an even 4-4 after traveling to Fayetteville and spoiling the Broncos’ homecoming with a 44-12 rout.
At the end of the season, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Pugh. Unlike some NFL teams openly prejudiced against Black players, the Cowboys actively scouted them, even going as far as signing Elizabeth City State basketball great Claudie Mackey — who did not even play collegiate-level football — simply because of his athletic prowess.
Speaking of Pugh, the student newspaper said that while the college family at Elizabeth City State knew that he is good, “he will now have to prove to the rest of the world that he is great.”
And prove it he did. When the former 11th round draft pick retired at the end of the 1979 season after 14 NFL seasons, he had two Super Bowl rings and more playoff appearances than any player up to that point in league history.
Led by new quarterback Johnnie Walton, the 1965 team started 0-4. The general rule in college football is that freshmen quarterbacks struggle, but Walton had more to overcome than most with the tragic loss of his sister Phyllis, a fellow student.
The Vikings finally picked up their first win against Shaw, whose quarterback was Walton’s own older brother Nate. The team’s rebuilding season ended 3-5 but with one clear conclusion: the Vikings had their on-field leader for the future.
Although the 1966 season looked daunting, with only two home games on the schedule, the team outperformed expectations. The Vikings went into Bowman-Gray and left with a 9-point victory over the Winston-Salem State Rams. On the last game, the Vikings spoiled Livingstone’s own homecoming, defeating the Blue Bears 22-17. The winning touchdown came with only 8 seconds left. After stunning the Salisbury crowd, Elizabeth City State was 5-3, with every hope of an even better 1967.
Despite losing Eugene Snipes to the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL, the 1967 team started strongly, whipping Frostburg State of Maryland 34-0. This non-conference game was significant because it was the first football game Elizabeth City State ever played against a team from what was traditionally a white school.
Led by junior quarterback Walton, as well as running back Charles Singleton, the 1967 season was expected to be outstanding. After leading the Vikings to a 7-2 season, Coach Caldwell was named 1967 CIAA Coach of the Year.
At the start of the 1968 season, the Philadelphia Tribune identified four teams good enough to dethrone Morgan State, which had won the 1967 CIAA title with its 26th victory in a row. The Vikings were not listed among them.
Nevertheless, the team started 5-1 with a powerhouse offense that produced nearly three times as many yards as the defense gave up. After losing to Virginia Union 12 previous times in a row, the Vikings basked in a 51-7 rout that must have felt completely liberating. Elizabeth City State finished 8-1, with seven conference victories, and finished #1 in the conference in both offense and defense. But seemingly no one could get by Morgan State, which won the CIAA yet again.
The question asked in the student newspaper — the Compass — at the start of the 1969 season was “Can they top it?” The published answer was along the lines of “probably not.” As the article put it, the Vikings had graduated too many players, including quarterback Walton, who would become one of the first Black quarterbacks ever to play in the NFL.
A 2-0 loss in the season opener was not exactly a strong rebuttal. The Vikings however had a sound rushing defense and won their final eight games. That one loss decided by a safety kept the team out of the CIAA championship game.
The football program had started the 1960s mired in losing but was closing the decade in the full splendor of Viking Pride. And the best was yet to come, as we will see next week.
Glen Bowman is a history professor at Elizabeth City State University.