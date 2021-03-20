Local resident Nikki Rountree has launched an app called Queendom Building to provide inspiration and motivation for women.
A native of Elizabeth City, Rountree started the Queendom Building organization in 2015 with motivational summer camps for girls.
The app, which Rountree said can be found by typing in ‘Queendom Building,” takes some of the same motivational principles and provides a way for women to access them on their devices.
“It’s all about lighting the fire for women to find their purpose,” Rountree said.
Right now the app is free.
Categories include single moms, daily motivation, finding your identity, processing grief, keeping faith, and finding your beauty.
The categories reflect some of Rountree’s personal journey. Her mother died three years go, and before she met her husband Kevin she was a single mother.
Rountree said she had enjoyed the summer camps and “wanted to take it to the next level,” which led her to create Queendom Building app.
“I want it to reach as many people as possible,” she said.
In order to boost that reach she is promoting the app through a billboard of U.S. 17 South.
She and her husband spent about 18 months developing the app, working with an India-based tech support team.
The app has a place to provide feedback, which she said will be used to improve the offerings.
Rountree said her husband is a nurse and his work ethic has motivated her to word hard on perfecting the app. Her son Nicholas, 8, also is a motivation, she said.
“That’s all my motivation — Kevin and Nicholas,” she said.
Rountree said her faith in God has been essential to the success of the project.
One of her motivational quotes is “Do it scared!” She wants to motivate women not to be frozen in fear but to step out in spite of it.
Another word of wisdom is: “You make the adjustments and allow God to make the alignments.”
The app also will allow users to share their own inspirational quotes with family and friends.
Rountree believes she is the first African-American woman from Elizabeth City to create an inspirational app.
She said she hopes the app meets people right where they are.
According to Rountree, Queendom Building allows users to set goals and monitor their progress toward those goals.