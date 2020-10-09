The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services' upcoming clinics schedule for the region this week:
MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health, ceneral
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: Primary care a.m., WIC all day, behavioral health
Currituck: Primary care p.m., general, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) a.m.
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health all day, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)
Perquimans: General, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) a.m.
Camden: General, behavioral health all day
Chowan: Primary care a.m., General, WIC
Currituck: Adult health a.m., General, WIC, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health p.m., TelePsychiatry p.m.
Perquimans: General, WIC
Chowan: General, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)
Currituck: General
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Chowan: General, WIC, child health p.m., Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Camden: New prenatal a.m., WIC all day, behavioral health all day, general p.m.
Currituck: General, child health p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., general, child health all day, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
Perquimans: General, WIC all day
Chowan: General
Currituck: General