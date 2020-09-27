The following are clinics Albemarle Regional Health Services will be holding this week across the region:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health all day, general

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: Primary care a.m., behavioral health, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) p.m.

Currituck: Primary care p.m., General

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsych a.m. Behavioral health all day, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection), diabetes all day

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General

Camden: Behavioral health all day

Currituck: General

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: General, behavioral health all day, TelePsych p.m.

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General

Currituck: General

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.

Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m., behavioral health all day

Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: General, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., child health all day, general, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal

Perquimans: General, WIC all day

Chowan: General

Currituck: General, WIC a.m.