The following are clinics Albemarle Regional Health Services will be holding this week across the region:
MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health all day, general
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: Primary care a.m., behavioral health, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) p.m.
Currituck: Primary care p.m., General
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsych a.m. Behavioral health all day, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection), diabetes all day
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General
Camden: Behavioral health all day
Currituck: General
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: General, behavioral health all day, TelePsych p.m.
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General
Currituck: General
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m., behavioral health all day
Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Currituck: General, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., child health all day, general, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
Perquimans: General, WIC all day
Chowan: General
Currituck: General, WIC a.m.