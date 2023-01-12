Lighthouse of Aglow
Felicia Reid will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City Lighthouse of Aglow at St. Phillips Chapel today at 10 a.m.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Lighthouse of Aglow
Felicia Reid will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City Lighthouse of Aglow at St. Phillips Chapel today at 10 a.m.
King program
The Currituck County Branch of the NAACP will honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a program at Samuel Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Moyock Sunday at noon. Bishop Little Joe Powell Jr. is the pastor.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host the OBX Bluegrass Gospel group at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m. The service is free and open to the public, but an offering will be taken for the group. Refreshments will follow the service. The church will also host an Open Mic Singspiration Sunday, Jan. 29. Local artists and singers are invited to perform. Contact Pastor Bill Thorn at 252-619-7262 or at brobillt7@gmail.com.
King breakfast
The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host its annual community breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be held in the fellowship hall of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave, Elizabeth City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from Earline E Sutton or from any NAUW member. Contact 252-722-2908.
Griefshare
Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday, Jan. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 335-4198.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.