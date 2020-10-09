Olena Renner first began taking Pilates classes while working for a newspaper in her native Ukraine.
“I really liked it,” Renner recalled recently. “It reminded me of dancing on a mat.”
After Renner moved to the U.S. to be with her husband, she liked the low-impact exercise so much, she decided to switch careers and become a Pilates instructor.
Renner now works at Albemarle Family YMCA, where she’s certified to teach both group exercise and Pilates.
Renner said Pilates is an exercise program created by Joseph Pilates. It was embraced by the dancing community as early as the 1920s.
“It is very graceful,” said Renner. “You don’t have to put a lot of weight on your extremities.”
Renner instructs Pilates classes at YMCA on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
The classes begin with a brief warmup for the spine and conclude with a cool-down and stretching exercises. She said it’s important to start Pilates with simple exercises.
“There is a lot of ab work,” said Renner. “We strengthen everything around the core.”
The YMCA provides equipment for the classes, including bands, balls and yoga blocks. Renner said her students like incorporating a magic ring which she describes as a “circle with two handles” for upper and lower body strengthening.
Renner recommends Pilates students “follow their breath, go at their own pace and pick a comfortable pace for their body.”
Renner said the best part of being a Pilates instructor is seeing her students experience real results. Pilates exercises “prepare them for something in their everyday life,” whether it’s getting off the floor or out of bed easier or being able to lift heavier objects like groceries, she said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, participants in YMCA classes are asked to register online. The classes last 45 minutes instead of 55 in order to give YMCA staff time to sanitize and clean between sessions. Also, to comply with social distancing guidelines, fewer participants are allowed in each class, with no more than eight allowed for Pilates classes.
In addition to being a Pilates instructor, Renner has worked at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City for the last year and a half as a materials coordinator. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with both her husband and cat and reading.
For a full schedule of classes at Albemarle Family YMCA, visit its website at https://www.ymcashr.org/locations/albemarle-family-ymca?type=ymca&amenities.