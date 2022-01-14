GREENVILLE — Within days of comedian Betty White’s death, social media posts appeared urging people to donate to animal rescue organizations in memory of the television legend.
White, who died Dec. 31 at the age of 99, was a well-known animal welfare advocate who supported many shelters and animal welfare organizations over the decades. She also was an advocate for the “No Animals Were Harmed” program that ensured proper treatment of animals used in television and movies, according to multiple news outlets.
Many of the calls for donations urged people to give on White’s 100th birthday, which would have been Jan. 17.
“A lot of people in rescue have been discussing it and it was kind of a universal decision. Something for Betty White,” said Sherry Sheldon, vice president of Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Pitt Friends, as the organization is informally called, is using an event it already scheduled this coming Saturday to honor White’s love of animals.
The Friends’ adoption event and donation drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, 950 Criswell Drive No. 113.
“It’s an amazing push. We have an event the Saturday before her birthday so we are going to do birthday balloons to help promote the event,” Sheldon said. “She was an amazing person. One of the few celebrities you don’t hear bad things about. She is everyone of our’s heroes.”
Pitt Friends specializes in rescuing dogs that are facing euthanasia at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Many of the animals taken in by Pitt Friends volunteers have behavioral issues but can be rehabbed. A number of the rescues have physical disabilities such as having an amputated leg or a lost eye. The group also works with animals infected with heartworms.
For their donation drive, Pitt Friends will accept monetary donations and items such as cleaning supplies and pet food. If an item is donated that the organization can’t use, they will pass it on to another rescue group.
Individuals who want more information about donating, fostering and adopting should visit https://linktr.ee/Pitt_Friends.
“We’re promoting this for us ... but donate to any rescue. I support them all. Rescue is a tough thing, people don’t realize,” Shieldon said.