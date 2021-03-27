Artifacts from a place that Jesus may have visited are now on display at Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
The exhibit “Joshua, Judges and Jesus: An Archaeological Journey Through the Bible” opened March 17 and it runs through Nov. 13.
The museum features artifacts found during archaeological work at the site of Khirbet el-Maqatir, the Biblical city of Ai described in Joshua 7-8.
Dr. Scott Stripling of the Association for Biblical Research recently presented a lecture on what has been discovered at the site, noting the dig has produced some major archaeological finds. Stripling has led excavation efforts at the site for a number of years. Dr. Kevin Larsen, vice president of academic affairs and professor of New Testament at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, also took part in several excavations at the site.
During his presentation at the museum, Stripling said Jesus could have visited the site on his way to Jerusalem. A jar used to carry water is one artifact from the period that’s been unearthed at the site.
“These artifacts are artifacts from the time of Jesus and the disciples,” Stripling said. “If we are right, then Jesus and the disciples were there and some of them could have been used by them. It’s a very typical 1st century storage jar.”
Another major find — an Egyptian Scarab — was named the top biblical archaeological discovery by Christianity Today in 2013. Scarabs were popular amulets and impression seals, typically cut in the form of scarab beetles.
Khirbet el-Maqatir is located approximately 10 miles north of Jerusalem in central Israel and was excavated by the Association for Biblical Research from 1995 to January 2017. It is believed to be the Canaanite city-fortress of Ai conquered by Joshua and the Israelites around 1400 B.C.
Two centuries later, Israelite settlers from the tribe of Benjamin at the time of Judges in 1200–1000 B.C. established a small town in the ruins, which continued for about 200 years.
About 850 years later, a Greco-Roman era town was established at the same location. It survived from the 2nd century B.C. until 69 A.D., when it was destroyed by the Romans.
It was during this period that Stripling said Jesus could have visited the town.
“We feel that there is a good possibility that this is actually the city of Ephraim where Jesus and the disciples stayed up to the time of the triumphal entry (into Jerusalem),” Stripling said.
A Byzantine church and monastery was located at the site in the 4th century, most likely to commemorate one of the earlier biblical events that had taken place at the location.
The scarab that was discovered is from 15th century B.C. when the fortress was built and it is the only one that has been found in Israel.
“It is very unique,” Stripling said.
Another major find are the socket stones from the gate complex of Ai, which Stripling said is the “main attraction.”
The sockets in the exhibit are extremely heavy limestone and the first one was found during the first excavation at the site. Eventually, all six sockets were found with the last discovered in the final year of the dig.
“It was on the north side of the city which is exactly where the Bible says the gate of Ai was,” Stripling said. “If we had found the gate on the west, the east or the south, we would have known this was not the right place. But sure enough, it was on the north side — just as the Bible had indicated.”
Other artifacts from the dig include some of the more than 1,300 coins found at the site. All but seven — two gold and five silver — are made of bronze. There is also an infant burial jar, sling stones used in combat, jewelry and oil lamps, among many other items.
Stipling’s presentation is available on Museum of the Albemarle’s YouTube channel.