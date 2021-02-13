ENGELHARD — If you want to find out about the Octagon House in Hyde County, Clare Baum is the person to ask.
Treasurer of the Hyde County Historical and Genealogical Society, Baum knows a lot about Hyde County history, including about the historic structure on U.S. Highway 264 outside Englehard.
In recent years, a lot of work has been done to restore the house.
Asked why the Octagon House is important to Hyde County's history, Buam says there are three reasons:
"First, it is one of two antebellum eight-sided structures in North Carolina, with the other in Swansboro. Second, it is one of about 2,000 such structures in the United States. (And) third, it is a reflection of someone who thought 'outside of the box' and was interested in phrenology and Orson Fowler’s writings in the 19th century."
Phrenology was the study of the shape and size of the cranium as a supposed indication of a person's character and mental abilities. Fowler was a phrenologist and lecturer who also popularized the octagon house in the mid-1800s.
According to Baum, the Octagon House in Hyde County was referred to as the "Inkbottle House" in earlier times.
"It was always a point of interest and eye-catching since it is so unusual," she said.
According to a story published in Coastal Review Online in May 2019, there are six rooms in the house, a central chimney and four fireplaces and no posts, except for windows and doors.
The house was built about 1857 by Dr. William Sparrow who lived there with his wife and children until she died while giving birth in 1860. Sparrow would go on to serve in the Confederate States Army and then, after Oct. 24, 1861, as an assistant surgeon in state service. He died of typhoid fever at a Petersburg, Virginia military hospital in July 1862.
"I always have a great time talking about the Octagon House to students when we’ve done the Heritage Day showcasing the place and its history at the elementary school," Baum said. "(But) COVID-19 has sort of put all of that on the back burner for now."
Asked about the recent renovations, Baum said the "Phase III fix-up" continues to preserve the house with its boardwall construction/central chimney/windows on most sides.
"The new roof, raising of the house, and floor insulation are steps in ending moisture problems that have plagued the house through the years," she said. "This is now allowing Phase III’s window restoration along with exterior and interior wall surfaces to be repaired and restored so that hopefully the moisture issues will no longer be an issue."
There's also an apple orchard in the front yard of the Octagon House that has eight varieties of Mattamuskeet apples that Baum's husband Walter grafted from wood he got from old Hyde County trees.
“The apples are distinctive in that they are irregular shaped, a russet red color, ripen late in the fall, and are good ‘keepers’ when kept cool during the winter months,” she said.