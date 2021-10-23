For 30 years, Reed Adams taught college students the theories he and fellow sociologists and criminologists have developed for why crimes occur and what motivates the people who commit them.
Ask the right question during a conversation with Adams and the now retired professor won’t hesitate to talk about things one might have heard during one of his classroom lectures.
Adams has poured the subject of those lectures — crimes and why people commit them — into a new book, “Evil and Greed.” And as the title indicates, Adams addresses two topics — evil and greed — he believes deserve more attention by his peers.
Flip pages of the first chapter and it becomes obvious Adams’ book isn’t intended for leisurely reading. The text is peppered with terms more familiar to Adams’ colleagues and advanced criminology students. “Measurable human conditions” and “the dynamics of in-group interactions with out-groups” are frequent topics.
But for patient readers who seek possible explanations for unexplainable crimes, “Evil and Greed” is an informative book.
“There have been efforts to look at evil, but it has not gotten the attention it needs,” Adams said. “If more people (scholars) deal with it, we will wind up with research that guides social policy. If we do that we can combat evil.”
Adams says evil is increasingly thought to be the root cause of history’s most despicable crimes. People who read or hear about inexcusable acts of violence or cruelty often wonder if the perpetrator simply lacked a conscience.
“Evil can be created by a sociopath without regard to the effects or consideration other than desire and self-interest, or it simply occurs to him/her to do it,” Adams writes in the book.
In his discussion of greed, Adams believes a driving factor is the accumulation of wealth to a degree where a person amasses complete power and control over others. He says this power affects situations the greedy plan to control for selfish gain; institutions or organizations under their control; and outcomes they believe are suitable for their victims but never for themselves.
“There are instances where we need to look at evil and greed as much more than whether a person violated a law,” Adams said.
Thousands of years of human existence have provided no shortage of greedy, power-hungry, dangerous people, Adams argues. His list of the greedy include pharmaceutical executives who he says amass wealth by overcharging for patent-safe drugs that working-class patients can’t afford. Adams also calls out elected officials, automotive industry figures, military leaders, racist bigots, rogue religious leaders, and even everyday citizens who he says disregard, hurt, rob, disfigure, displace and sometimes even kill those who lack the power to stop them.
Adams says there have been plenty of greedy criminals in just the past 10 years alone. While some were held accountable for their misdeeds, others were just dismissed from leadership positions, he said. Whether they are street-level criminals or white-collar criminals, Adams said their greed has consequences for taxpayers.
“Look at what is at stake, we have to ask ourselves,” Adams said. “Are we efficient and effective in crime control and in rehabilitation? I hope this book will lead to more relevant discussions and studies.”
Published in March by Xlibris US, “Evil and Greed” is available for sale on Amazon.com.