As both an educator and a mom with school-age children, Melissa Reynolds knows how it important is for all children to have access to opportunities.
As chairwoman of the nonprofit Currituck Kids, Inc., Reynolds helps make that access possible.
“Our mission is to support the children in Currituck County,” she said.
According to Reynolds, Currituck Kids, Inc. is focused on providing equal educational opportunities for all children who live in Currituck. It also works to enhance children’s health, wellness and quality of life.
The organization often partners with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, the Currituck County Schools and the Currituck Department of Social Services to help children in need.
Currituck Kids provides a range of items and services, including school supplies, money for field trips, funds for dental care and eyeglasses, as well as sports uniforms for students whose families can’t afford them.
As the assistant principal at Moyock Elementary School, Reynolds is able to see Currituck Kids Inc.’s direct impact on students.
“I see the students actually receiving the benefits of the organization,” she said.
Last spring, after schools ended face-to-face instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Currituck Kids, Inc. provided school guidance counselors funds to help kids who needed support adjusting to remote learning.
The organization also awards annual scholarships to students.
“We are an all volunteer organization,” said Reynolds. “Every dollar we bring in goes back to the children in Currituck County.”
Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Reynolds has lived in Currituck for nearly a decade. She began volunteering with Currituck Kids, Inc. nine years ago and has served as chairwoman for the last two years. She said the fact she has two children who now attend the Currituck schools motivated her to serve as Currituck Kids, Inc.’s chair.
While many of the organization’s events are currently on pause because of the pandemic, Reynolds said Currituck Kids, Inc. always needs volunteers. Reynolds said those people wishing to volunteer or make donations to the organization may message her on the Currituck Kids, Inc. Facebook page.
Reynolds said the organization recently sponsored the high school student government organization’s Christmas drive, providing $1,000 to help students purchase toys and clothing for children in need.
“We want to encourage high school students to be active,” said Reynolds. “We like to encourage the youth to become involved in their own community.”
Currituck Kids, Inc. also hopes such acts of kindness will inspire others to “pay it forward” and reach out to help others.
For more information about Currituck Kids Inc., visit the group’s Facebook page or website at https://www.currituckkids.org/.