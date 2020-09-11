Whether you are looking for a special gift or just a new fall sweater, Jess Rhodes hopes you’ll find it at her Cozy Carolina Boutique.
Rhodes held a grand opening celebration for Cozy Carolina Boutique at its new location at 105A South Water St., Elizabeth City, Aug. 22. She had operated the business at another location since May 2019 before making the move downtown almost a month ago.
Rhodes is excited about her new location.
“Everyone downtown is super nice,” she said.
Rhodes, who lives in Hertford and has a degree in business administration, previously worked in boutiques before making the decision to open her own store.
Rhodes says she enjoys meeting and interacting with her customers face-to-face.
Cozy Carolina Boutique offers a range of women’s and men’s apparel.
“Our graphic T-shirts are a big hit,” she said.
Rhodes said her merchandise includes items made locally like candles from The Outer Banks Candle Company and health and beauty items from The Cotton Mill Collective in Elizabeth City.
She’s also offering a new handbag brand callled Burn Bags USA. The business is owned by a firefighter and EMT who uses discarded fire hoses to create her own unique handbag designs.
Cozy Carolina Boutique also sells apparel and accessories made by Jade Whale, which donates a portion of its proceeds to the Pacific Whale Foundation.
Rhodes is looking forward to hosting events at the store during the holidays. All upcoming promotions may be found on the boutique’s social media sites.
Cozy Carolina Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The boutique is closed Sundays and Mondays.
For more information about Cozy Carolina Boutique, visit the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages or email cozycarolinaboutique@gmail.com.