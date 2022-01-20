Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&