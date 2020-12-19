Lenora Jarvis-Mackey considers service to others to be her calling in life.
In pursuit of that calling the Currituck County native has worked as a social worker and community organizer in Brooklyn, New York; founded a youth development nonprofit in Currituck; served on the student services staff at Elizabeth City State University; and founded River City Community Development Corporation.
ECSU recognized Jarvis-Mackey’s career of service at its 171st commencement on Dec. 12 by awarding her an honorary doctorate. Jarvis-Mackey, president/CEO of River City CDC, is a 1966 graduate of ECSU.
“I don’t have words to express how I feel,” Jarvis-Mackey said in an interview on Friday. She said she was speechless when she first learned of the honorary doctorate, and even now thinking about it leaves her without words.
Jarvis-Mackey said it touched her heart to be honored by the university that has been such an important part of her life.
She said she graduated from what was then Elizabeth City State College on a Saturday, married former ECSC athletic standout Claudie J. Mackey on Sunday, and moved on Monday to Brooklyn, where her husband was teaching junior high in the public school system while coaching basketball at Troy College in Queens.
Jarvis-Mackey’s degree from ECSC, now Elizabeth City State University, was in elementary education but she never worked as a teacher. Around the same time she took the teacher’s exam in New York she also took an exam for social work. When she was offered a job as a social worker she took it, and soon decided she had found her niche.
Before leaving New York Jarvis-Mackey also worked as a community organizer for residents of a large public housing project.
“It was something that was really, really fulfilling, so I just stayed with it,” she said.
Jarvis-Mackey returned to Elizabeth City in the late 1970s when her husband came to ECSU to coach with his mentor, Robert L. “Bobby” Vaughan.
Jarvis-Mackey started a nonprofit in Currituck called Coordination of Youth Services, or COYS, that focused on areas such as youth leadership development and youth entrepreneurship training.
She later served on the staff at ECSU, helping students make the transition from high school to college and then from college to the workplace. In addition she worked in an ECSU rural leadership development program that trained community leaders in six economically distressed rural counties in northeastern North Carolina.
The beginnings of River City CDC came when Glover Shannon, a local barber, and other business owners in the McMorrine Street area approached her about business redevelopment in that neighborhood.
Jarvis-Mackey said the African-American business owners told her they were concerned that city officials might simply tear down buildings and construct parking lots in the area instead of supporting the local businesses that were there.
“That’s really how River City started,” she said.
Jarvis-Mackey said she called on ECSU classmate Abdul Rasheed, who currently is president of the university’s national alumni association, for advice when River City CDC was organizing.
“He was doing this work when I started,” she said, referring to Rasheed’s role as founder of the N.C. Community Development Initiative.
She said her involvement with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, both as a student at Elizabeth City State and in various offices she has held with the sorority since then, has helped to shape her sense of being called to service.
One of the most rewarding things from her entire career has been the opportunity to see young people transform their lives in a positive way.
“That is most rewarding when you see young people make the transformation,” she said.