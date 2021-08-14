Morning commuters crossing the Camden Causeway Bridge last month might have been surprised to see a group of young people already hard at work on the Pasquotank River.
The 25 youngsters, ages 12-18, were participating in River City Crew, the rowing camp started by local rowing enthusiast Carol Terryberry. The camp launched in March with six boats but grew so much in popularity it now includes 15.
“We started a little over a year ago,” Terryberry said. “I have been buying more boats because the boats we had just weren’t going to last forever. Now we are competitive in line with other teams, looking forward to some competitions.”
Members of the River City Crew were scheduled to participate in a regional regatta in Williamsburg, Virginia, earlier this month. The event had to be postponed, however, because of stormy weather.
According to Terryberry, some River City Crew campers are newcomers to rowing while others have previous experience with the sport. Each is taught the importance of balancing a rowing shell (the name for the boats used in rowing) and following instructions while maneuvering on the water.
Youngsters learn how to row in either a four shell — one with four rowers and a coxswain — or an eight shell — one with eight rowers and a coxswain. In a rowing crew, the coxswain does not row; he or she sits in the bow facing forward and shouts out rowing instructions to the crew.
While all the skills River City Crew members learn can help them enjoy other forms of water recreation, one of the biggest — the importance of teamwork — is something they’re likely to use over the course of their lives.
Terryberry’s rules for the program are simple: Arrive ready for a challenging day of rowing; remain upbeat when either loading the rowing shells into the water or removing them for restorage; and remember, everyone is in learning mode.
Terryberry’s own love for rowing began in high school when she rowed a “single” (a one-person boat). She went on to participate in competitive rowing during her four years at the University of Virginia. She followed that with four years of competitive rowing with the West Side Rowing Club in Buffalo, New York.
After relocating with her family to Elizabeth City in 1992, Terryberry started conducting small summer rowing camps from her riverfront property in 2004. She relocated her rowing camps to Coast Guard Park in March 2020 where the docks allow the boats easy launch into the river.
Terryberry said this year’s group of rowing students performed well together.
“A lot of growth took place over the summer. We had a lot good experiences,” she said. “The longer you get kids rowing in the boat the better it’s going to be.”
By 7:30 a.m. most weekday mornings in July, the 25 youngsters already had their boats skimming across the Pasquotank River, eager to greet the first rays of the sun rising over the Camden Causeway.
As the boats moved across the water, Terryberry and fellow coach Tori Crawford moved along the river, using a bullhorn to shout out instructions to youth. They were assisted by volunteers like high schoolers Matthew and Joshua Panek whose family came to the area from Largo, Florida.
Matthew first took up sailing lessons in 2017 but began rowing in 2019. Joshua served as motor boat driver and team photographer. He also volunteered to lend a hand helping youngsters move their boats. Both said the thrill of watching younger rowers expand their skills motivated them to help out this year.
River City Crew member Isabela Dixon, 18, says she wasn’t interested in rowing until her mother persuaded her to try it. She’s now been rowing a little over six months and loves the sport. She describes Terryberry as an amazing coach.
“I never thought rowing could have such a benefit,” Dixon said. “It’s a lot harder than it looks. Many people underestimate just how much hard work has to be done to move.”
She’s particularly grateful for what rowing has taught her about teamwork.
“There is no ‘I’ in team. Rowing is the ultimate team sport,” she said.
Scarlett Judd, 16, another newcomer to rowing, said she was inspired to try it by friends who were already participating in the sport. From there she just “fell in love with it,” she said.
Judd said she enjoyed the early morning training sessions because the water looks like glass and the sport gives her a great workout.
“I’m a competitive person by nature and love when we race,” she said. “I’d say one of the biggest drawbacks to rowing are the blisters you get all over your hands. If you’re willing to put in the work it’s very rewarding.”
Margaret “Maggie” Mayer, 14, said her mom, who talked to her about sailing at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, inspired her to take up rowing. The Mayer family lived in waterfront communities where sailing was popular — San Diego, California, and Clearwater, Florida — but couldn’t afford a yacht club membership or rent a boat for the entire family. They found Elizabeth City’s rowing clubs for youth an attractive option.
Until she started rowing, Mayer said she never realized how much of a “mental endurance sport” it was.
“If you have the right mentality in a rowing shell and so do your crewmates, usually big things start to happen,” she said.
Before taking up rowing, Mayer also had never played team sports. “Dance and musical theater were my sports,” she said. Mayer enjoys the team experience in rowing.
“There is nothing in the world that is like working so hard as a team, and the glorious feeling of jubilation that you feel when your goals are achieved or you are all moving in sync,” she said.
Mayer’s brothers 11-year old Timothy, and 10-year-old Peter, found different roles with the rowing team.
Timothy began rowing a year ago and is now a coxswain. He said he was surprised by what’s he learned about teamwork from his perch in the front of the shell.
“The number of people it takes to carry a boat is the same number who will row in the boat,” he said. “You must work together so the boat will not tip or it can seriously jeopardize the boat.
“I enjoy it because of the teamwork,” he added. “We must work together if we are going to be successful in races.”
His brother Peter has been attending Terryberry’s rowing and sailing camps the past two years.
“Carol Terryberry asked me to come to sailing as an ambassador and then I chose to go rowing because it looked like a very fun and competitive sport,” he said. “I most enjoy the friendships I have made and the feeling of being out on the water.”
He urges others to try the sport.
“I would recommend the sport if they are looking to experience a fun sport that is not too hard but not too easy,” he said.