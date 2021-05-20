Like many people stuck at home during the pandemic, Heidi Rivera used the extra time to learn a new skill.
Always interested in both the arts and in crafting, Rivera decided to teach herself how to sew. After watching a few videos, she immediately discovered a fondness for the craft.
She first began hand-sewing masks, and after the birth of her new grandchild this year she used a sewing machine to sew baby blankets, bibs, clothes and aprons.
“I love to craft,” said Rivera.
While Rivera has been making and selling jewelry through her business, Heidi’s Creation Studio, for years, she says “sewing is a new avenue for me.”
“I like to challenge myself,” said Rivera.
A former teacher and corrections officer, Rivera graduated from Elizabeth City State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and later went back to earn her teaching certification.
Rivera not only makes jewelry, she also paints and and crafts wood-burn items. She also sews a variety of products, including belts. She said “tries to cater to everybody” with her custom designs.
She recently participated in a First Friday ArtWalk as the host artist at the Jennings & Jones Bargain Outlet.
Rivera said her father was in the Coast Guard, her husband is in the Army and she has children who are currently in the military, so she incorporates military themes into many of her works.
Rivera said she has donated many of her facemasks with button attachments to the military and medical professionals.
“I just love to create,” said Rivera, who has been painting since she was a student in junior high school.
Rivera said she finds crafting relaxing. She often listens to music while she’s crafting her designs at her home.
“It helps me stay focused,” she said.
Rivera’s work is available through her Facebook page and website at https://heidiscreationstudio.com.
It also will be available at Jennings & Jones Bargain Outlet and the Downtown Waterfront Market on Saturdays at Mariners’ Wharf Park.