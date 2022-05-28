As an educator, Kim Robinson had always enjoyed doing creative things. So after retiring in June 2021 after 32 years in the classroom, most of them at Grandy Primary School in Camden, she decided to start a new jewelry-making business.
Robinson said she chose the name, Collins Clay Co., for her business because Collins is her maiden name and she liked the alliterative sound.
After finding jewelry-making videos on YouTube, she decided to make her earrings from polymer clay.
Robinson has a deliberate process. First she conditions the clay by feeding it through a pasta machine. Besides making the clay level and pliable, the pasta machine can also turn out clay pieces of various thickness.
Robinson then uses formed cutters she purchased from a man in Turkey. The cutters, which are similar to cookie cutters, come in an array of designs. Robinson uses cornstarch to keep the clay from sticking to the cutters.
Robinson then uses her creativity to add texture and multiple hues to the pieces. Once that’s done, she places them in an oven set to 275 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.
After the pieces cool, Robinson adds the hardware. She also will sand the edges on some of her more detailed pieces.
For the spring and summer, Robinson has created some circular pieces made of rattan that have a “beachy” look.
She also likes to use a screen print technique for some of her earrings. In addition to making earrings with geometric shapes, Robinson also crafts earrings in the shape of hearts, birdhouses and cactuses.
She also creates seasonal earrings, most recently green earrings with a St. Patrick’s Day theme and bunny rabbit-shaped earrings for Easter. Robinson has also created customized earrings in school or team colors.
Robinson also makes keychains, including one with a Coast Guard theme that’s popular.
Because of supply chain issues during the pandemic, different colors of the polymer clay were not available. Always resourceful, Robinson started using a translucent polymer clay to which she added alcohol ink to produce her own colors.
While she is able to purchase the different colors of polymer clay now, Robinson said she stills likes to use the translucent clay for some pieces because of the way the light shines through it.
When she is not making earrings, Robinson enjoys operating a dog-walking and petsitting business she runs with her daughter, Mikayla.
“We love animals,” said Robinson.
Robinson said her earrings are available at East Carolina Monograms in Camden and The SweetEasy in Elizabeth City. People can also order them online at her Collins Clay Co. instagram @collins_clay_co. She can also be reached on Instagram.