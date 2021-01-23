The saying, “Christmas comes but once a year” doesn’t apply to the small village of Rodanthe on Hatteras Island. This tiny hamlet rings in the holiday twice: first with the traditional Christmas celebration on Dec. 25, and again on Jan. 6, known as Old Christmas.
How did this Outer Banks village come to celebrate two Christmases? The answer to that question reaches back through the centuries.
In 1582, Pope Gregory the XIII had a scientist invent the Gregorian calendar (named for himself) to replace the flawed Julian calendar (named for Julius Caesar) after seeing that the church’s holy days no longer fell where they should. The pope removed 11 days from the Julian calendar to accomplish this.
Most of Europe made the change, but England resisted, not wanting anything to do with Catholicism. Finally, in 1752, England and her colonies adopted the Gregorian calendar. As a result, the dates Sept. 3-13 were simply eliminated in England in 1752.
The American colonies learned of the change, and adopted the Gregorian calendar. At some point news of the new calendar trickled down to the tiny, isolated village of Rodanthe. A stubborn and independent people, the Rodanthe villagers refused to adopt the Gregorian calendar. That’s how Old Christmas came about.
By retaining the 11 days removed from the Julian calendar, Dec. 25 fell on Jan. 6 of the Gregorian calendar. Also, Jan. 6 is considered to be the 12th day of Christmas, and the feast of the Epiphany, when the Christ child was revealed to the magi.
From Colonial times, Rodanthe celebrated the holiday with traditions that survive today. In the 1800s Old Christmas began before dawn, with fife and drum music waking the village. People would dress in costumes, sometimes with men dressing as women, and women dressing as men. They would go from house to house singing carols, then gather to feast and make merry.
Old Christmas was considered a time to settle old scores, often with a fist fight. It was also believed to be a time when young girls could catch a glimpse of their future husbands.
A main feature of Old Christmas which continues today is the appearance of Old Buck. This legendary creature was a wild bull that supposedly swam ashore in the 1700s, the only survivor of a shipwreck. Old Buck became enamored of the cows on Hatteras and, as a result, the cattle population on the island greatly increased.
He also terrorized local farmers, and met his demise when one of them put a bullet in him. Old Buck’s spirit is believed to haunt Buxton woods, and makes an appearance every year at Old Christmas.
Surfmen from the Chicamacomico lifesaving station organized the Old Christmas celebration for many years. Rodanthe old-timers recall that Capt. Ben Midgett would shoot an apple off the head of Thomas Payne with a .22 rifle as part of the annual celebration. Marksmanship is still a part of Old Christmas today, with an oyster shoot to see who can win a half bushel of oysters.
Today, Old Christmas is held at the Rodanthe Community Building, where villagers gather to roast oysters, dance, and await the arrival of Old Buck. There is great delight when Old Buck finally appears — in the form of a horned head, a blanketed body, and two human legs. The mythical bull prances among the crowd, then disappears for another year. Old Buck’s appearance represents a connection between the past and the future.
Sadly, Old Christmas has been canceled for 2021 due to the coronavirus. Hopefully, this centuries-old tradition can return next year.
Marjorie Berry is a public information specialist at Museum of the Albemarle.