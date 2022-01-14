Briana Rodriguez is hoping to make clothes shopping a joyful experience for all women at her new business, Latitude 36.
“Latitude 36 is size inclusive,” says Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who has always enjoyed shopping, said some clothing stores only offer smaller sizes. Her new store at Harbor Centre, however, will offer clothing in all sizes. Misses sizes will range from small to 3X. Rodriguez hopes to offer even more sizes in the future.
Rodriguez said Latitude 36 is geared toward “people who want to have happiness in their wardrobe.”
Whether it’s fringe jackets or boot-cut pants, Rodriguez has selected an inventory that reflects current trends and styles.
In addition to clothing, the store sells accessories like earrings and necklaces, shoes and gift items like tumblers and infusion kits to make mixed drinks.
Rodriguez opened the shop at 606 East Main Street during last week’s First Friday ArtWalk, and the store’s first full day being open was Wednesday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
She said the best part of owning a business so far has been interacting with customers.
Rodriguez graduated from John A. Holmes High School in Edenton in 2019 and completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology from East Carolina University in December. Her plan is to pursue a master’s degree in clinical counseling; she’s currently applying to graduate school programs.
Rodriguez, who also works as a medical technician at Hunter Hill Senior Living in Rocky Mount, said she plans to work part-time in her store for now.
Asked about her store’s name, Rodriguez said she wanted a nautical name to reflect the coastal region where it is located, and she used the number 36 because that is the latitude of the Elizabeth City area.
“I’ve always lived near the water,” said Rodriguez, who currently lives in Edenton. “I wanted to stick with something nautical.”
For more information about Latitude 36, visit the store’s Facebook page.