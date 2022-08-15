TODAY
‘Rolling Glory’ exhibit
The traveling tribute will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. The flags will remain on display in the museum’s Ferebee classroom through Saturday.
Music on Green
The Beekeepers will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Alive After 5
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Alive After 5 gathering at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden United Methodist Church from noon to 4 p.m.
History for Lunch
Marvin Tupper Jones, a descendant of the Chowanoke Native American tribe, will give a History for Lunch presentation at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. The Chowanoke Nation was the largest of the Algonquian nations in North Carolina. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lunch Bunch at Colonial Cafe at 418 Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City at noon.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Active adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a trip to Wegmans. Limited spots available. Departure time is 9:30 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will cover Medicare basic benefits, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and prescription drug plans. Register at https://welcome tomedicareaugust2022 .eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2261.
FRIDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club’s new facility at 108 E. Ward St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Food pantry
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
4-H Equine Science
The 4-H Equine Science program will hold four sessions for kids ages 8-18 at the Currituck County Rural Center starting with Intro to Horse Bowl on Friday. Other classes are Intro to Horse Judging on Aug. 26, Exploring Horse Body Parts and Horse Bowl Questions on Sept. 16 and Judging Halter Horses on Sept. 30. All classes are 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register at https://horsebowlhorsejudging.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
CPR, AED training
The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Habitat hours
Summer hours for the Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Sale Store at 306 Mill St., Elizabeth City, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tie-Dye workshop
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a Tie-Dye workshop at the Currituck Rural Center from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for youth ages 5-8. Attendees will learn to make tie-dye canvas bags and cupcakes. They’ll also learn to play disc golf. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tie-dye-for-cloverbuds.
UPCOMING
Music on Green
Permanent Vacation will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
United Way kickoff
The Albemarle Area United Way will hold its 2023 annual Awards & Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center Aug. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aubrey Lane, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its monthly cookout Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Music on Green
Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m.
Music on Green
Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music on Green
PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.