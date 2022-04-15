Dr. and Mrs. Gary Lehman enjoy last year’s Dine, Drink and Dance event sponsored by Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 23, at Hertford Bay Marina.
Retired executive chef Viktor Modic (left) and Carolina Moon Bakery owner Henry House pose for a photo at last year’s Hertford Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 23, at Holy Trinity Parish Hall in Hertford.
If you’re looking for some fun events to squeeze in between yard work and dump runs on Saturday, April 23, Hertford may have just what you’re looking for.
The morning begins with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Holy Trinity Parish Hall from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The $8 breakfast includes pancakes, Layden’s sausage and bacon, coffee and orange juice.
Then at 6 p.m., Dine, Drink, and Dance kicks off at Hertford Bay Marina. Co-sponsored by Historic Hertford, Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club, the event runs to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased online before the event; no tickets will be available at the door. and is billed as “an evening on the water with friends and food” and dancing under the stars.
Hertford Rotary Assistant Governor Connie Jaklic expects both events to draw a good crowd.
“The fact the breakfast is in the morning and Dine, Drink, and Dance is at night is going to make for a fun event. Town could be packed,” Jaklic said.
He noted that proceeds from the annual Rotary breakfast help fund Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust, or CART. The organization awards approximately $1 million in research grants each spring.
Historic Hertford, Inc. the founding sponsor of Dine, Drink and Dance, works for the beautification of Hertford’s Historic District while promoting it as the cultural, economic, social and historic center of Perquimans County.
Historic Hertford representative Susan Cox believes 200-plus people could attend this year’s Dine, Drink and Dance.
“I believe we had close to 250 people at our last event,” she said.
The all-volunteer HHI considers Dine, Drink and Dance one of its major fundraising events. Proceeds are used for a variety of beautification projects, including the recently planted flower pots downtown.
HHI also offers façade grants each year to merchants, focuses on downtown beautification, and offers events that bring visitors to downtown Hertford.
Tickets for Dine, Drink, and Dance include a choice of an entree, two sides and two drinks of choice. Dinner choices include brisket, pulled pork, fried shrimp or fried chicken.
Dinner selections must also be made online. Captain Bob’s and GCF Smokehouse will provide the food, while the Uphill Band will get the crowd kicking its heels. Tickets are available at historichertfordinc.org./