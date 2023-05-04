Mary Morrison

A "Run with Mary 5K" that starts at Elizabeth City's Waterfront Park on Saturday, May 13, will remember Mary Morrison, a city native who died in June 2022 after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

A 5K run set for next weekend will remember Camden native Mary Morrison Gillam and raise money for cancer research.

The “Run with Mary 5K” run and walk will start at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park in downtown Elizabeth City on Saturday, May 13. Event proceeds will benefit cancer research at the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Lineberger Center treated Gillam during her years-long fight with pancreatic cancer before she died in June 2022 at age 43.