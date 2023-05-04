A "Run with Mary 5K" that starts at Elizabeth City's Waterfront Park on Saturday, May 13, will remember Mary Morrison, a city native who died in June 2022 after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
The “Run with Mary 5K” run and walk will start at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park in downtown Elizabeth City on Saturday, May 13. Event proceeds will benefit cancer research at the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Lineberger Center treated Gillam during her years-long fight with pancreatic cancer before she died in June 2022 at age 43.
Gillam, who was a wife and the mother to three children, referred to her cancer as her beast, said her father, local attorney John Morrison.
“She felt if she gave it a name and gave it a personality it would be easier to hate and to fight,” he said.
Gillam turned a post-diagnosis life expectancy of 90 days into five years, her father said.
“Most of that time was quality,” said Morrison, who attributes the treatment Gillam received at the Lineberger Center for those surviving years.
Gillam was born and raised in Camden County and was an active runner; she once completed the U.S. Marine Corps Marathon.
Registration for the Run With Mary 5K is $35 per participant. To register or for more information on how to donate visit the event’s website at runwithmary.org. On Facebook, search Run with Mary.