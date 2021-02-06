South of Elizabeth City, there once stood an Episcopal church by the name of Saint John’s.
Erected in 1880, it was of a simple but striking “carpenter gothic” style, with board-and-batten siding, steep roofs and gables, lancet windows and a soaring belltower. Though modest compared to most architecture of the period, it was quite eye-catching when compared to the older, far more austere churches dotting the surrounding countryside.
This article is not about Saint John’s history as a church; such an article would be quite short. Little is known about the goings-on of its congregation, and it was deconsecrated in 1929, at which point the structure was largely abandoned.
It stood there, derelict, for over half a century, slowly rotting, the vines and brambles covering it more and more each year, before finally collapsing in on itself. The site now bears no trace of the church, being only a patch of forest and garbage-strewn waste ground.
What I wish to explore here is not the history of the building vis-à-vis its use as a house of worship, but rather, the unique status it held, and strangely still holds, as a ruin.
It is not an exaggeration to say that the church became far more well-known in its ruined state than it ever was as a functioning church. During its half-century of decay, Saint John’s Episcopal Church was photographed countless times, and photography was only one of many ways local admirers sought to memorialize the structure.
I have personally seen paintings, drawings, sculptures, needlepoints and porcelain plates — all displaying images of Saint John’s, but notably, always of a ruinous Saint John’s. I have never, not even once, seen an artistic depiction of the structure in anything but its late, derelict condition.
It captivated virtually every artistic mind in the Albemarle region, but there was more to this captivation than a mere appreciation for Victorian architecture. The decay and dissolution were a significant, if not primary, part of its appeal.
Even today, more than 30 years after it crumbled into the earth, you can easily find related artworks in homes throughout our region. Its ubiquity as an objet d’art here is comparable only to the famous “Pinkie” and “Blue Boy.” Even more astonishing is the fact that local artists are still, today, creating depictions of it.
What makes us so fond of ruins? Why do we find beauty in what should, logically, make us wince and recoil? No sane person would hang a portrait of a rotting carcass on their wall and call it beautiful; yet this church, as the thorny thickets spread over it, as worms gnawed away at its timbers, became a thing of beauty, the muse of innumerable artists.
This is not unique to Saint John’s, of course. The same could be said of anything old, which dimly recalls things lost, buried in time. Saint John’s, though, fills that role for us, a thing reaching out through the generations to encourage contemplation on time, on being, on our past, present and future.