HERTFORD — American Legion Post 126 is nominating three Perquimans County first responders for statewide awards in recognition of their service.

Investigator James Fowden of the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office has been named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Perquimans County and his name is being forwarded to the North Carolina Department of the American Legion as a local nominee for the state’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

  