...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
American Legion Post 126 honored local emergency responders during a ceremony Monday night. Pictured (l-r) are shift supervisor Wayne Jordan, who was named Emergency Medical Professional of the Year; James Roy Beard of the Intercounty Volunteer Fire Department, who was named Firefighter of the Year; shift supervisor Na’Kindra Downing, named Emergency Telecommunicator of the Year; and Investigator James Fowden of the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, who was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
HERTFORD — American Legion Post 126 is nominating three Perquimans County first responders for statewide awards in recognition of their service.
Investigator James Fowden of the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office has been named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Perquimans County and his name is being forwarded to the North Carolina Department of the American Legion as a local nominee for the state’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.