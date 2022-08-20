Youngsters with the Police Athletic League’s football program pose with Elizabeth City police officers after Sentara Albemarle Medical Center donated seven first-aid kits to the program, Friday morning. Pictured (l-r) in the rear are officers Jim Bray, Deputy Chief James Avens, Interim Chief Phil Webster, PAL coach Edwin Rouser, Sgt. Tim Bateman, Lt. Lamar Battle, officer Edwin Goodwin, Stephanie Cooper, with Sentara, and Sentara athletic trainer Chad Diamond.
This season, coaches with the Police Athletic League’s football program in Elizabeth City will be able to provide players immediate first aid for minor injuries, thanks to support from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
On Friday, hospital representatives presented seven first-aid bags to players and officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department, which sponsors the youth athletic league. Each bag included wraps for sore and sprained ankles and other joints, antibiotic treatment for scrapes and cuts, sports tape, scissors, slings and other items.
Police Sgt. Jamie Judge said the hospital made the donations following a conversation he had with SAMC spokeswoman Randi Camaiore. Judge had called Camaiore to ask for advice about what items PAL should include in medical bags they wanted to build out for the coaches.
Camaiore said that after speaking to Chad Diamond, the hospital’s lead athletic trainer, and Stephanie Cooper, the practice manager in the hospital’s orthopedics and sports medicine department, they decided the hospital could donate the medical bags and supplies.
The bags are arriving just in time for one of the busiest PAL football seasons ever, said Judge. This year more than 150 youngsters ages 6 through 12 have signed up for the coming season, which opens in mid-September. That includes about 30 young girls who will fill the cheerleading ranks.
“We’re maxed out on all of our teams,” Judge said. “This program feeds our local high school teams.”
PAL is divided among three player age divisions — 6-8, 8-10 and 10-12 — and all teams share the Rampage nickname. Practices and home games are held on the fields behind Sheep-Harney Elementary School.
SAMC’s orthopedics and sports medicine department partners with area school districts to provide athletic trainers to each high school’s athletic programs. Diamond also is the athletic trainer assigned to Pasquotank County High School.
In July, the athletic trainers held joint training with emergency medical service technicians from Pasquotank-Camden EMS at the football stadium at Pasquotank High. The exercise tested trainers’ knowledge of common injuries and incidents they could face during a game or practice.
It also was an opportunity for EMS personnel to learn the role of athletic trainers during an incident and to get a better understanding of how athletic trainers hand off a patient’s care to EMS.