Sentara donation to PAL football coaches

Youngsters with the Police Athletic League’s football program pose with Elizabeth City police officers after Sentara Albemarle Medical Center donated seven first-aid kits to the program, Friday morning. Pictured (l-r) in the rear are officers Jim Bray, Deputy Chief James Avens, Interim Chief Phil Webster, PAL coach Edwin Rouser, Sgt. Tim Bateman, Lt. Lamar Battle, officer Edwin Goodwin, Stephanie Cooper, with Sentara, and Sentara athletic trainer Chad Diamond.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

This season, coaches with the Police Athletic League’s football program in Elizabeth City will be able to provide players immediate first aid for minor injuries, thanks to support from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

On Friday, hospital representatives presented seven first-aid bags to players and officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department, which sponsors the youth athletic league. Each bag included wraps for sore and sprained ankles and other joints, antibiotic treatment for scrapes and cuts, sports tape, scissors, slings and other items.