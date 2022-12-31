Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Members of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office accept a certificate for finishing first in the 10th annual Operation Toy Soldier Christmas toy drive coordinated by Twiford Funeral Homes. Presenting the certificate are Twiford Funeral Homes J.J. Twiford (left) and David Twiford (second from left).
Members of Elizabeth City Fire Department Station 1 accept a certificate for finishing second in the 10th annual Operation Toy Soldier Christmas toy drive coordinated by Twiford Funeral Homes. Presenting the certificate are Twiford Funeral Homes J.J. Twiford (second from right) and David Twiford.
Eight Sentara Healthcare hospitals recently were named best in the nation for maternity care by U.S. News & Report, and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City was one of the eight.
Fewer than 300 U.S. hospitals of the more than 650 evaluated received the “high performing” designation, the highest awarded for maternity care, in the magazine’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care rankings.
In a press release, Sentara said the eight hospitals receiving the “high performing” designation shows the Norfolk-based healthcare system’s “commitment and success in providing safe, comprehensive maternity care to expecting families every step of the way.”
According to the release, Sentara Healthcare hospitals in both Virginia and North Carolina delivered nearly 16,000 babies last year. As of last week, Sentara Albemarle staff had delivered 390 babies during 2022.
Beth Albaugh, Sentara Albemarle’s chief nursing officer, said earning the high performing designation was meaningful because it shows the SAMC Family Maternity Center’s “commitment to providing the best birth experience.”
“It also builds on our excitement for the new hospital, which will feature large LDRP (labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum) rooms that will allow our patients to remain in one room for the duration of their stay with plenty of space for visitors,” she said. “So, this ranking combined with our new unit being built is especially great news for maternity care in northeastern North Carolina.”
Sentara broke ground earlier this year on a new 80-bed hospital that will part of its planned $200 million Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
Cheryl Simpson, SAMC’s Family Maternity Center nurse manager, noted that the top designation should also provide comfort to families expecting a child who want their baby born close to home.
“Many of our patients choose Sentara Albemarle Medical Center because they want quality care close to home,” she said. “There’s comfort in knowing that we’re nearby without having to travel when they need us, and that our team is going to take care of them as if they were our own family,” she said.
U.S. News’ methodology for the rankings were based on measures such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, episiotomy rates, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean rates.
Twiford FH collects 3K toys for Toy Soldier
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office earned a first-place certificate and a Nutcracker trophy after finishing first in this year’s Operation Toy Soldier toy collection drive coordinated by Twiford Funeral Homes.
Finishing a close second in the 10th annual drive, which collected more than 3,000 Christmas toys for North Carolina military families, was Elizabeth City Fire Station 1, participating in the drive for the first time.
Following the presentation of certificates, there was some good-natured bantering between the top finishers in the drive.
“There was some mention from the firefighters that the sheriff deputies should not get too attached to the Nutcracker as it will be displayed at the fire station next year,” Twiford Funeral Homes said in a press release.
During the 10 years Twiford Funeral Homes has coordinated the Operation Toy Solider drive, more than 15,000 toys have been collected and donated to military families living in the state.
The funeral home company said it appreciated the work of all community partners who helped make this year’s Operation Toy Soldier drive “another huge success.”