Eight Sentara Healthcare hospitals recently were named best in the nation for maternity care by U.S. News & Report, and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City was one of the eight.

Fewer than 300 U.S. hospitals of the more than 650 evaluated received the “high performing” designation, the highest awarded for maternity care, in the magazine’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care rankings.