Heather Sawyer works every day to help her clients find their dream home or property. Now, she’s found a perfect location for her new real estate company.
Sawyer, owner and managing broker at United Country Real Estate-Elizabeth City since 2018, will open her own independent real estate firm, Water Street Real Estate Group, on Tuesday.
Sawyer is enthusiastic about moving from a franchise to her own independent firm, which will be located at 102 North Water Street next to Flour Girls in Elizabeth City’s downtown.
Sawyer recently purchased the commercial space at 102 North Water and will occupy the downstairs part of the building once renovations are complete. Until then, she’ll operate Water Street Real Estate Group from the space where she operated United Country Real Estate-Elizabeth City: 510 East Main Street. Sawyer said she plans to have the new site ready within 100 days.
Sawyer said her new real estate firm will employ her same staff and offer the same services.
Sawyer said she decided to locate her new business downtown because she wanted to give back to the community where she grew up. She is also “extremely passionate about downtown Elizabeth City” and its revitalization, she said.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Elizabeth City State University, Sawyer worked for a local real estate law firm before deciding to pursue real estate.
Creating customized marketing materials for clients is one of her favorite parts of being a real estate professional, Sawyer said. The best part of her job, she said, is helping clients through the process of either buying or selling a home.
“You have realized you have helped someone accomplish a major goal in their life,” said Sawyer.
Sawyer said real estate is currently a seller’s market, which she attributes to low interest rates. And with the low inventory of available homes on the market, Sawyer suggests potential buyers “make an offer with no regrets.”
When she’s not selling real estate, Sawyer enjoys spending time with her two children, Tilden and Brinley, and her boyfriend, John.
For more information about Water Street Real Estate Group, call (252) 562-6364 or visit the firm’s Facebook page.