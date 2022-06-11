When Jason Schubert graduated with a civil engineering degree from N.C. State University, his decision to pursue a career in the ministry was an easy choice.
“My joy and delight come from introducing people to Jesus,” said Schubert, pastor at Harbor Presbyterian Church in Elizabeth City.
Originally from Charlotte, Schubert said he grew up an active member of his church. And while attending NCSU, he worked with a Christian ministry on campus.
Schubert would go on to work for Campus Crusade for Christ at Clemson University where he met his wife, Lindsey. He also would go on to earn a master’s degree in divinity from Covenant Theological Seminary in Missouri.
After serving as an associate pastor in Virginia, Schubert and his wife moved to Elizabeth City in 2015.
“My wife and I were looking at different places to plant a church,” he recalls.
Schubert began ministering to the community and holding Bible study in a former storefront in the city’s downtown. Schubert said Harbor Presbyterian Church’s congregation eventually was able to purchase and renovate a church building at 801 Riverside Avenue that was no longer being used.
Harbor Presbyterian began meeting in the building’s fellowship hall in 2019 until renovations were completed to the main sanctuary last year. The church began using the sanctuary in July 2021.
Harbor Presbyterian Church holds worship services at 10 a.m. on Sundays and Summer Bible Study on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Twice a month, Schubert also leads church services at Benjamin House, an assisted living residence in Elizabeth City for the mentally challenged.
Schubert said he and his wife enjoy building friendships in the community. One of his favorite pastimes, he said, is roasting his own decaffeinated coffee.
When he’s not busy working, Schubert enjoys spending time with his wife and their four young children. The family enjoys reading and riding bicycles. The Schubert children also have performed in several musicals at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center.
For more information about Harbor Presbyterian Church visit the church’s Facebook page or website at https://harborecity.com/.