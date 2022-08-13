As recreational programming specialist, it’s Mardia Stafford’s job to plan classes and fun programming for seniors who use the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center.
Originally from New York, Stafford moved to Elizabeth City more than eight years ago and started working part time at the senior center on the Elizabeth City waterfront seven years ago.
Stafford taught beginner and intermediate Spanish classes at the senior center before accepting her new position in February. Stafford said she hopes to continue to offer the classes at the center in the future.
Stafford says seniors who use the center at 215 S. Water Street consider it “their home away from home.”
The center offers numerous programs to help seniors stay fit. Besides pilates, there’s Zumba Gold, Dance Fitness, Fit & Tone, Silver Sneakers, Silver Sneakers Yoga, Cardio, Circuit Training, Flow & Restore Yoga, Yin Yoga, Country Line Dance and Modern Line Dance.
There are also open gym times for pickleball at the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center — the senior center’s former site — at 200 East Ward Street.
Stafford said seniors also enjoy arts and crafts classes at the center. Those include string art, jewelry making, candle making, crochet, wreath making, watercolor, and alcohol ink art.
Billiards, shuffleboard, cards and Bingo are also popular activities.
The center also offers technology classes and “lunch and learn” activities that feature speakers from the community.
Stafford said the senior center also plans multiple trips throughout the year that provide seniors with an opportunity to travel.
A schedule of special upcoming activities like tie-dye classes and bowling in the dark can also be found in the center’s monthly newsletter.
Stafford said one of the best parts of her job is talking with seniors and hearing their life stories.
“They are very special,” said Stafford. “I just love them.”
Regulars at the center apparently feel the same about her.
“They tell me I brighten their day,” Stafford said.
When she’s not working, Stafford enjoys spending time with her two children and her family, going to church and watching Lifetime movies on television.