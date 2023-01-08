Hertford resident Cecille Carpenter, 104, won a Silver Arts award with her Colonial hooked rug entry in the needlework subcategory of the Heritage Arts category during the 2022 Albemarle Senior Games competition.
Seniors across the region are gearing up for the upcoming Albemarle Senior Games which begin next month.
Each spring, seniors compete against other seniors in their age category for an invitation to compete in the North Carolina Senior Games Finals which are held in Raleigh starting in August. The local games begin Feb. 1 and continue through June 15.
The Albemarle Senior Games, which began in 1983, are designed to be a health promotion and education program for adults 50 and older.
“Senior Games is a wellness and prevention program to keep the body, mind and spirit fit while enjoying the company of friends, family, spectators and volunteers,” according to the games’ website.
Senior Games participants can choose from more than 40 athletic events in which to compete, including bocce’, bowling, horseshoes, shuffleboard, tennis and golf.
Official sports offered at Senior Games Finals include archery, basketball shooting, basketball tournament, billiards, bocce, bowling, corn hole, cycling, shot put, discus, running and standing long jumps, football throw, golf, horseshoes, pickle ball, shuffleboard, softball throw, softball tournament, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track events, including race walk and power walking.
One of the benefits of the Senior Games is that participants don’t have to be an athlete, because the goal of participation is simple “fun, fitness, and fellowship.” Events also are not based on “winning” but instead on fitness and fellowship while also having fun.
If athletic events aren’t your interest, participants can take part in the games’ SilverArts competition.
Billed as a “celebration of the creative expression of seniors” SilverArts offers more than 35 artistic categories, including photography, painting, dancing, singing, writing, woodworking, needlework, and cheerleading.
In the visual arts category, the mediums include acrylics, drawing, mixed media, oil, pastels, photography — both film and digital — sculpture, and watercolor. Crouch, for example, finished second in watercolor in last year’s competition at the state games.
Heritage Arts is one of the most popular categories in the Senior Games. It features basket weaving, crocheting, jewelry, knitting, needlework, pottery — both thrown and hand-built —quilting — both hand-stitched and machine-stitched — stained glass, weaving, woodcarving, woodturning and woodworking.
Last year, Perquimans Senior Center member Cecille Carpenter captured a Silver Arts award with her needlework. At 104, the Hertford resident was one of the oldest participant in the games.
While the games are popular, many residents are still unaware of them and the opportunities available to them at the Perquimans County Senior Center.
“We are so blessed to have many opportunities and events here at the center,” said Senior Center Coordinator Beverly Gregory. “Many age 55 and better individuals in the county are still unaware of this great opportunity for them to enjoy or enhance and improve their quality of life.”
The games are a program of the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging and primarily serve residents of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties.