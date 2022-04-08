Abigail Senn’s business, HoneyBee Artisan Goods, sells a full line of soaps, lip balms, whipped body butter, sugar scrubs, artisan massage bars and seasonal candles — all made by Senn at home from scratch.
Abigail Senn’s new business, HoneyBee Artisan Goods, is creating quite a bit of buzz.
Senn’s bar soaps are cold process soaps and are a combination of oils and lye. The base of her lip balm is beeswax and she adds coconut oil to help with the moisture. She also produces an all-natural diaper cream.
Senn said her favorite product of those she makes are the whipped body washes in the “Mint Madness” scent.
Senn first began making her products as gifts to friends and family. But while attending First Friday ArtWalks with her fiance, Noah, who is an artist, she decided to decided to start selling them as well. She prints out and adds her own labels.
She started HoneyBee Artisan Goods last September, selling her soaps and other products at First Friday ArtWalks and online. Her products are also available at her website and through Etsy’s online marketplace. They’re also now available at Water’s Edge Boutique in downtown Elizabeth City.
Senn said she came up with the name of her business because she has always loved bees and her favorite scripture is from Proverbs: “Pleasant words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and health to the bones.”
She said the best part of opening a business has been getting to meet and interact with her customers.
“I enjoy the creative outlet,” said Senn. “I’ve met tons of new people.”
Senn said she has lived most of her life in Elizabeth City since her family moved to the area in 2002. Her father is a pastor.
Senn graduated from College of The Albemarle in May 2021 and works as a registered nurse with Albemarle Regional Health Services. She is currently working on her bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Her future goal is to earn a master’s degree in midwifery and become a midwife.
She said her knowledge of health sciences has helped her when creating products for her business.