Shalom International

Shalom International Church’s plans to build a new church are moving forward following a decision by the Edenton Board of Adjustment last week to approve a special use permit allowing consolidation of three residential parcels on Old Hertford Road zoned R20.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Shalom International Church’s plans to build a new church are moving forward following a decision by the Edenton Board of Adjustment.

The board voted unanimously last week to approve a special use permit allowing consolidation of three residential parcels on Old Hertford Road zoned R20 to make way for a new church building.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.