The Shannon-Derrickson House on Main Street is indisputably one of the most significant houses still standing in Elizabeth City, and among its oldest.

Construction of the house began in 1849 for William Shannon, a prominent merchant who operated a general store in the nearby Cluff-Pool Building. Though it has seen enlargements and alterations over the generations, it retains much of its original character. Directly behind the house are several of its outbuildings, all of which are antebellum architectural gems.