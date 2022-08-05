Pasquotank has hired an experienced government administrator and a former U.S. Navy officer as its first assistant county manager in nearly a decade.
Commissioners unanimously named current Milford, New Hampshire Town Administrator John Shannon on Monday as assistant manager. He will be paid $105,305 a year and starts Sept. 12.
Shannon, 50, spent 15 years in the Navy, serving almost 10 of those years in Norfolk and Yorktown, Virginia on three different assignments. He has been the Milford town administrator for almost three years. Milford has a population 16,000 people and a budget of almost $17 million.
After getting out of the Navy, Shannon said he promised his wife, Aimee, that they would someday move back to the region. He said when he saw the job opening in Pasquotank he jumped at the chance to apply.
“This is a great opportunity to go from a town to a county that is much bigger,” Shannon said in an interview. “We can’t wait to get there in September.”
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Shannon brings an impressive resume to the county.
“We are excited to have someone with John’s experience joining the Pasquotank County team,” Hammett said. “John’s responsibilities will include serving as public information officer, managing special projects, and providing oversight of the county departments that are assigned to him.”
Before becoming the Milford town administrator, Shannon was the director of administration for the Southern Nevada Health District.
While in the Navy, Shannon was stationed in Norfolk on the USS Iwo Jima as the ship’s medical administration officer from 2006 to 2008. During that assignment, Shannon was deployed in the Persian Gulf during operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
In 2009, Shannon spent seven months in Kandahar, Afghanistan as a tactical operations center officer assigned to a NATO multi-national medical unit.
Shannon graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in history in 1994 and then earned a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in healthcare administration from the University of Memphis in 1997.
Shannon then served on the staff of former Tennessee U.S. Sen. Bill Frist for five years before being commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy in 2002.
Shannon said he and his wife have purchased a home in Elizabeth City and their home in Milford has just sold. Their son, Tyler, lives in Virginia Beach. He said the quickness of selling their home in Milford and buying a new one in Elizabeth City only solidified the couple’s belief that the move to Pasquotank is the right one.
“A lot of prayers have been answered,” Shannon said. “Pasquotank is perfect because it is 45 minutes away from both of (my wife’s) parents. When you promise your beautiful wife that you are going to move back there, you better do it.”
Shannon becomes only the second assistant county manager in Pasquotank. Former County Manager Rodney Bunch served as assistant manager for 16 years before being promoted to manager in 2014. His former position was never filled until now.