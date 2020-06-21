Beginning the first semester of college can be an exciting time for students. A check for $2,500 added a little extra excitement for one Perquimans County college-bound teen.
Katelyn Sharber, 18, was presented a check for $2,500 after being named the 2020 Biggs Scholarship recipient.
Sharber, a recent graduate of Perquimans County High School, was presented the check during an event at Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC dealership on U.S. Highway 17 south of Elizabeth City, Wednesday.
“I’m very excited about my future and very honored to be awarded this scholarship,” Sharber said in a prepared statement. “I cannot wait to see where life takes me and the different journeys I will endure along the way.”
Sharber will attend East Carolina University this fall to study nursing and to seek a minor degree in public health. Her goal is to become an obstetrics nurse, she said.
The $2,500 for the scholarship was donated by Rick Doran, general manager at Biggs.
Until this year, Biggs has sponsored the G Pro Tour Biggs Classic Golf Tournament at Albemarle Plantation. Typically, the tournament raises money to present a $5,000 scholarship to a Perquimans County senior who is attending East Carolina.
However, this year’s tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, explained Sam McNaught, a resident of Albemarle Plantation who helps organize the annual benefit.
After conversations with officials at Biggs it was agreed that this year’s scholarship opportunity be extended to seniors in Perquimans, as well as Chowan and Pasquotank counties. Those are all counties within Biggs’ service area, McNaught said.
Doran agreed to donate the $2,500 “despite the fact that car sales were extremely low” because of the pandemic, McNaught stated.
Criteria for the scholarship included the standard checklist, such as students’ grades, community service, financial need and extenuating circumstances, according to McNaught.
A committee of three people, including McNaught, narrowed the applicant pool to six finalists. From there it was a tough decision, as all applicants were worthy, he said Wednesday.
Sharber was selected winner because she met all the criteria in one form or another, McNaught said. For example, she graduated in the top 10 percent of her class, with a 4.0 grade-point average, he said.
Sharber also volunteered at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and the Perquimans County Recreation Department. She also was a member of the Lady Pirates volleyball team and belonged to the Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.