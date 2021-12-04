Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its annual Christmas concerts at Edenton United Methodist Church on Virginia Road Sunday at 4 p.m. and at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Wonders of Christmas
Shiloh Baptist Church will host a “Wonders of Christmas” drive-thru event at N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh, Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each station will have a different theme and goodies will be passed out to children. Canned goods will be collected for Food Bank of the Albemarle.
O Holy Night!
Three gospel choirs will perform holiday music at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18. Contact 338-6455.
Live nativity scene
The Whiteville Grove Baptist Church youth group will sponsor a drive-thru live nativity scene at 373 Perry’s Ridge Road, Belvidere, Sunday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations are accepted.
‘Surviving the Holidays’
Evangelical Methodist Church will offer its “Surviving the Holidays” program at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those either in mourning or those caring for someone grieving on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. To register, call 264-2254, ext 200.