Shiloh Baptist VBS

Shiloh Baptist Church will host its Treasured VBS, Vacation Bible School, Sunday through Friday, for kids ages 3 through 6th grade from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. A light supper will be provided. Youth will take part in a backpacks for Appalachian Coalfields Ministry. Contact: 336-4280 or 619-6629.

Harvest Christian VBS

Harvest Christian Fellowship Church will host Vacation Bible School, Wednesday through Friday at 765 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly. The program is open to everyone pre-school age to adult. Call: 252-331-7008. The church will also host minister Sidney Lassiter of Edenton on Sunday, July 31.