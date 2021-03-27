HERTFORD — Perquimans County recently added a third Community Emergency Response Team, a group of citizen volunteers who receive basic disaster response training so they can assist first responders if the need arises.
The Shores at Lands End CERT is the newest Community Emergency Response Team, joining Albemarle CERT and the Deep Creek Shores CERT, a press release from Perquimans Emergency Services states.
The Shores at Lands End is made up of about 26 members from four different communities located on a peninsula surrounded by water, the release states.
According to emergency services, the CERT members live in Durant’s Neck, where there’s only one road in and out of the community. That kind of limited access could pose challenges for first responders should power lines and trees go down, the agency said.
To help first responders in emergencies, CERT members receive both classroom and hands-on training that includes basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, basic medical care, light search and rescue, and basic damage assessment.
Tina Siller, a Shores at Lands End CERT member, applied for and was awarded a $6,000 grant from AARP to help equip the unit. Each CERT member will be outfitted with an individual backpack that includes personal safety and first aid equipment, along with smaller tools. The team will also have supplies it needs to set up a triage and basic first aid treatment station as well as an incident command area.
Siller and Shores at Lands End CERT leader Ellis Carpenter thanked county officials and the AARP for their assistance and support.
“Our community is extremely appreciative for being awarded the 2020 Community Challenge Grant by AARP Coastal Community,” Carpenter said in the release. “As most of our residents are members of AARP, this demonstrates their commitment to serving communities like ours and giving back to them.”
Jonathan Nixon, Perquimans Emergency Services director, said the county “is blessed to have the dedicated support from all of these teams that want to give back to their community.”
County officials said CERT members have been “invaluable partners” at Albemarle Regional Health Services’ weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the county.
“At each clinic, you will typically find about 15 CERT members that can be found helping with vaccination preregistration, preparation, and post vaccination monitoring or anything else they may be asked to do,” the county said.
NFDA names Twiford Elite Funeral Home
The National Funeral Directors Association has announced that Twiford Funeral Home, Elizabeth City, is among the 160 funeral homes in the country that have earned its 2020 Pursuit of Excellence Award.
According to a press release, the award is presented annually by the NFDA to funeral services that demonstrate “a commitment to raising the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to strict ethical and professional standards and providing outstanding service to families and communities.”
Simonsen named attorney for NCPCM
The North Carolina Petroleum and Convenience Marketers has announced that its executive board voted recently to retain Lars P. Simonsen of the Simonsen Law Firm in Edenton as the trade association’s general counsel.
According to a press release, Simonsen has “vast experience and knowledge” of petroleum marketers and sellers and their legal needs. He also has expertise in the environmental and regulatory rules they’re required to follow.
NCPCM’s membership consists of more than 200 marketer/convenience store members and more than 3,000 retail outlets around the state, representing approximately 50,000 employees.
Delta Kappa Gamma
Pi chapter meet
Members of the Delta Kappa Gamma Pi Chapter met Saturday, March 20, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City — the group’s first membership meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago.
President Virginia Arrington welcomed members and introduced two new transfer members: Brittney Marie Brouwers and Melissa Monaco Warren. Rachel Gragson also performed a piano concert entitled “The Feminine Touch: Piano Music by Women Composers.”
The local chapter of the professional honor society for women educators plans to meet in mid-May where it plans to award its $500 Grant-in-Aid Educational Scholarship.