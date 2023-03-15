...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Are you interested in learning more about growing different types of plants? Are you looking for fun, yet rewarding volunteer work in your community?
If so, Pasquotank Cooperative Extension officials say the Pasquotank County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program is for you.
The next Pasquotank County Extension Master Gardener volunteer course will be held Tuesday, May 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Classes will continue Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 15.
Master Gardener trainees take classes on vegetables, fruits, lawn or turf grasses, shrubs, trees, flowers, and landscaping. They also receive training on insect and disease control, soil fertility, and other aspects of cultivating ornamentals and vegetables.
"Certified Extension Master Gardener volunteers are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn, and help others," Cooperative Extension said in a press release.
In exchange for their training, certified Master Gardeners volunteer to help the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension provide horticulture-related information to the public. The time commitment is 40 hours the first year; 20 hours a year after that.
Participants are expected to attend all of the class sessions; a minimum attendance of 80% is required. After completion of all classes as well as the 40 hours of service, volunteers will be given opportunities to teach workshops, give demonstrations, assist at gardening shows and/or sales.
The cost of the class is $145 for students who choose to purchase a textbook, $82 for those who don’t. The fee covers the cost of an official name badge and class materials.