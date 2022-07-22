Marine Electric

This illustration shows the night the World War II-era Marine Electric capsized 30 miles off the Virginia coast on Feb. 12, 1983. The shipwreck brought about drastic changes in the Coast Guard, including revamped marine safety procedures and implementation of rescue swimmers.

 Illustration by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corinne Zilnicki/US Coast Guard

Editor’s note: Reprinted from the original article on MyCG, the U.S. Coast Guard’s employee website.

When the clock tolled midnight on Feb. 12, 1983, the 605-foot cargo ship Marine Electric trekked northward 30 miles off Virginia’s Eastern Shore, plowing slowly through the gale-force winds and waves stirred up by a winter storm.