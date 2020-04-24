Through her “Flowers of Hope” project, Yeopim Flowers owner Sybil H. Skinner is using the beauty of flowers to help people who need food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skinner’s project lets people sign up for six-week subscriptions of flowers, with all proceeds going to benefit The Open Door Food Pantry in Hertford or the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry in Edenton.
Normally a six-week subscription of flowers would cost $18 a bouquet, for a total of $108. Skinner isn’t charging customers that, however. She’s instead asking customers who signed up for a subscription to donate the money directly to the two food banks.
“Flowers give people hope,” said Skinner.
Skinner said she came up with the idea for Flowers of Hope after her nephew told her, “Aunt Sybil, you can’t eat flowers.”
Skinner’s bouquets include a variety of flowers in a splendid array of hues.
“It makes me feel good to be able to do this,” Skinner of the project. “This is a way we can all help each other.”
Originally from Perquimans, Skinner and her husband, John, returned to the area 10 years ago and started Yeopim Flowers in 2012. The farm is located by the Yeopim River.
Since 2012, Skinner has been providing flowers for weddings and events with custom floral designs.
Skinner first projected to offer 30 six-week subscriptions of flowers for the Flowers of Hope project. However, there was such an immediate positive response, she was able to extend it to 60 subscriptions. So many in fact she’s no longer taking any additional subscriptions for the project.
Her deliveries for the project are in Edenton, Hertford and Albemarle Plantation.
To preserve the flowers, Skinner recommends cutting the ends and changing the water every two to three days.
For more information about Yeopim Flowers, visit the Yeopim Flowers Facebook page or website at http://www.yeopimflowers.com/.